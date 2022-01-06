“At this point, Zion Williamson is doing everything he can to avoid the Pelicans”: NBA Twitter trolls the NOLA youngster for continuing his foot rehab away from the team

David Griffin recently announced that Zion Williamson would continue his rehab away from the team, but will be under NOLA’s medical staff supervision.

38 games into the New Orleans Pelicans’ 2021-2022 campaign, and Zion Williamson remains sidelined with his foot injury. Giving an update on his injury status, David Griffin, the team’s executive vice president of basketball operations, stated that the 21-year-old will continue his rehabilitation away from the team, but will remain under the team’s medical staff supervision. On Wednesday, Griffin announced:

“Since we notified everyone on December 16 of his latest imaging, it was decided then by our medical team to dial his rehab back to only partial weight bearing activities. He continues along that path.” Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said in the statement.

“We also agreed that in order to put Zion in the best position to succeed, he will rehab away from the team at this time so he can focus on the task at hand.”

NBA Twitter reacts as Zion Williamson decides to continue his rehab away from the New Orleans Pelicans

As soon as the announcement was made, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

I can’t believe he was crowned as LeBrons successor without having done and still having done absolutely nothing — LONZO MIP/CARUSO 6MOY (@EdwardIrr4) January 5, 2022

How Zion avoiding the Pelicans pic.twitter.com/9sQecHxB45 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 5, 2022

Scalding Hot Take: Zion Williamson has already played his last game for the Pelicans — Prison Mike (@JAZZMANTYLER) January 6, 2022

In a statement issued by the team, Zion made some comments about his injury.

“As you can imagine, this has been a very difficult process for me. I know there’s work to be done in my recovery before I can safely return to the court, but I will continue to put in the time necessary so I can get back on the floor with my team and represent Pelicans fans and the city of New Orleans at the highest level.”

“Basketball means everything to me, and I am thankful for the Pelicans organization and everyone who has surrounded me with love and support throughout this journey — my family, friends, teammates, coaches, staff, fans, and everybody who has stood behind me and uplifted me when I needed it most.”

It’s tough being a NOLA fan. However, one can hope Williamson is able to recover in the best possible way, shed some weight, and suit up. Currently, without him, the Pels are struggling with an awful 13-25 record.