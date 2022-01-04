Basketball

“At this rate, Joel Embiid will become the greatest player in Philly history!”: NBA Twitter applauds the Sixers MVP as he drops 31/15/10 vs Rockets, joins Wilt Chamberlain in an impressive franchise feat

“At this rate, Joel Embiid will become the greatest player in Philly history!”: NBA Twitter applauds the Sixers MVP as he drops 31/15/10 vs Rockets, joins Wilt Chamberlain in an impressive franchise feat
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"LeBron James would own all the 'Youngest to ever' and 'Oldest to ever' records in the books!": Warriors' Draymond Green sings praises for the Lakers' superstar
Next Article
"I've never felt more vulnerable": Hilton Cartwright talks about mental health after Melbourne Stars Covid outbreak in BBL 2021-22
NBA Latest Post
"New Year, same old Tristan Thompson": NBA Twitter reacts as TT apologises to Khloe Kardashian, admits he's the father to Maralee Nichols’ child
“Tristan Thompson be playing Khloe Kardashian better than he plays basketball”: NBA Twitter reacts as TT apologises to Khloe, admits he’s the father to Maralee Nichols’ child

Twitter reacts as Kings’ big Tristan Thompson confirms he’s fathered Maralee Nichols’ child, apologizes to…