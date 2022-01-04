“At this rate, Joel Embiid will become the greatest player in Philly history!”: NBA Twitter applauds the Sixers MVP as he drops 31/15/10 vs Rockets, joins Wilt Chamberlain in an impressive franchise feat

Joel Embiid was impressive in the Sixers 133-113 win over the Rockets, dropping a 31-point, 15-rebounds, and 10-assists triple-double.

With Ben Simmons sidelined for the 2021-2022 campaign, a lot of the team’s load has fallen onto the shoulders of Joel Embiid. And even though the Sixers did go through their fair share of injuries and COVID scares, behind the leadership of their Cameroonian big man, they have had a solid >.500 20-16 record, placing them 6th in the Eastern Conference.

After missing out most of November because of the league’s health and safety protocols, JoJo has had quite an incredible performance in December. And has entered the new year with the same momentum. Playing against a shorthanded Washington Wizards team, Embiid was absolutely clinical.

Seeing only 29:47 minutes of action, Joel dropped a huge 31-point, 15-rebounds, and 10-assists triple-double helping the Sixers grab a 20-point victory, winning their 4th straight game in a row.

NBA Twitter reacts as Joel Embiid records a dominant triple-double

JoJo’s performance against Houston was his 6th 30-point game in 7 games and has been averaging a staggering 33.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, and 4.1 assists during that period. Recording the 3rd triple-double of his career, Embiid is only the 2nd center in franchise history to record 3 triple-doubles. Unsurprisingly, Wilt Chamberlain with 8 triple-doubles, tops that list.

Triple-doubles by a Sixers center: 3 — Joel Embiid

2 — Others not named Wilt combined Joel had 31/15/10 tonight. pic.twitter.com/FZ5obnnB3W — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 4, 2022

As soon as the stat went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

He does everything Jokic does + plays all nba defense. People still saying Jokic better☠️ — Michael Fraudan (@JorOverrated) January 4, 2022

Joel Embiid is a hack: pic.twitter.com/OVAjXIkm8m — Sergen H. Kumaş (@sergenkumas) January 4, 2022

Best center in the league and maybe all time — LeGOAT Fan ➐ (@hayescarroll_) January 4, 2022

EMVPIID looking like an EMBEAST!!😂 — Agent_Dell (@Agent_Dell) January 4, 2022

Leading the clutch in points scored, Joel Embiid has been playing on an MVP level. During this season, he has been averaging 26.5 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.