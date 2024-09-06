“Auntie” A’ja Wilson Shows Love to Jayson Tatum’s Son Deuce for Congratulating Her on NBA 2K25 Launch

NBA 2K25 was released on September 6 with a lot of hype from fans. On that occasion, cover athletes, 2x WNBA champion A’ja Wilson and 2024 NBA champion Jayson Tatum, received widespread recognition. One of the best shoutouts for the duo came from Tatum’s five-year-old son, Deuce.

Advertisement

In Tatum’s Instagram stories, the five-year-old can be seen holding two different Blu-ray disc covers of the game, showing love to both the basketball superstars. The caption read, “Congrats Daddy and Auntie A’ja.”

Wilson appreciated the love shown by her “nephew” and shared the picture on her Instagram as well. She tagged Deuce’s Instagram account and attached a heart symbol to it.

During the 2024 Olympics, Deuce and A’ja Wilson bonded well. It is common for both the Team USA women’s and men’s players to cheer for each other on the sidelines

Tatum, who brings his son to many NBA games, took him to the Olympics as well. This is where Wilson and Deuce built a long-lasting bond. They even developed a special handshake to commemorate their mutual adoration.

Tatum shared the handshake clip on his Instagram stories and this is where he referred to Wilson as “Auntie A’ja” for the first time.

Tatum loves introducing Deuce to other basketball players, which has made him one of the most recognizable kids in the hoops community. He shows tremendous confidence and poise in front of legendary players, which enables them to build a strong connection with him.

Meanwhile, Tatum and A’ja Wilson have also been in each other’s company recently. In July, they appeared on the Old Man & The Three podcast to discuss their experience as cover athletes for NBA 2k25.

The NBA 2K25 All-Star edition featured them side-by-side, the first instance of an NBA superstar appearing alongside a WNBA legend on an NBA 2k cover.

A’ja has been the best athlete in the league for the past few years, which is steadily making her a household name in the country. Appearing on the 2k25 cover alongside an NBA champion indicates the growing popularity of the W.