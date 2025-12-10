Austin Reaves Took “Robin” Role Away From LeBron James, Says Reggie Miller

LA Lakers star Austin Reaves is having a season and a half this year. Before LeBron James’ sciatica news, there were hardly any conversations about him. But that has changed. Reaves has shown steady improvement throughout, becoming a mainstay of the Lakers bench. He has even played his way into the All-Star conversation, and pundits like Dan Patrick are taking notice.

In the 20 games he’s featured in for the Lakers this season, Reaves has averaged 28.4 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game. He has recorded four 40-plus-point games, which has helped the Lakers sit at 2nd in the West with 17 wins and only 6 losses.

These numbers are remarkable, especially with LeBron missing the first month of the season and Luka dealing with occasional injuries. Despite returning, LeBron is still trying to find his footing.

Doncic, meanwhile, lost about 30 lbs and had a crazy EuroBasket, so good performances were expected of him. And Reaves has played a perfect second-in-command to the Slovenian star, something not many saw coming. Dan Patrick and former Indiana Pacers star Reggie Miller certainly fall into the same category, and they are happy to give Reaves his flowers.

“No one saw this coming. Look, no one saw this coming,” Miller reiterated with a smile (via The Dan Patrick Show).

“I always tell people this. You’re a product of your environment. He went undrafted, and he wanted to sign with the Lakers. He saw a fit and a place where he thought he could build a niche. He took a gamble on himself, Dan, and knock on wood, health provided, I think it’s going to pay off. Because the Lakers or someone is going to have to pay him,” he added.

“He’s a legitimate No. 1 on a bad team, if he goes somewhere else… or if he stays with the Lakers, be an unbelievable Robin to Batman. Because he has certainly taken that role from LeBron, and I think they respect that. So, he is in the catbird seat, and he controls his own destiny as long as he continues to play like this and understand and know his role, which he plays perfectly,” Miller continued.

Patrick went on to ask Miller if Reaves could bag up to $50 million a year, and without hesitation, Miller nodded his head in affirmation. “That’s what it looks like. You can’t fault that. He’s put in the work,” he said.

“He’s one of the biggest voices on this Lakers’ team [right now]. So, $50 million is coming his way, either from the Lakers or someone else. The matter will be, will it be for 5 years or 4 years? He’s getting it somewhere,” Miller added.

As Miller said it himself, Reaves has earned it and then some!