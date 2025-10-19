Battling Up And Down Bucks Years, Giannis Antetokounmpo’ Consistency Shown Off In A Single Stat

Dec 17, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) arrives at the Emirates NBA Cup-Red Carpet before their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at T-Mobile Arena |Credits- Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The craziest part of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s ridiculous run of dominance is just how routine the whole thing has become for him. He’s quickly become one of the most exciting players in the league since entering the NBA in 2013 with the Milwaukee Bucks, and sometimes it’s hard to comprehend just how long he’s been this consistent.

Every single season, Giannis puts up video game numbers like it’s nothing. He’s scoring, rebounding, passing, defending, and doing it all seemingly effortlessly. Most players can’t even dream of maintaining his level of production for one season, let alone several in a row.

Now, ahead of the 2025–26 season, a new stat has emerged that shows just how incredible the Milwaukee Bucks superstar has been. According to Crazy Stats on X (formerly Twitter), Giannis has done something that no other player in NBA history has ever accomplished.

For seven straight seasons, Giannis has averaged at least 27 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists per game. No one else has ever done that even twice in a row. It’s the kind of consistency that keeps him in rare company among the league’s all-time greats.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has averaged at least 27 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists per game in each of his last seven seasons. No other player in @NBA history has averaged those numbers in consecutive seasons. pic.twitter.com/RwGDEIiIng — Crazy Stats (@NBAcrazystats) October 6, 2025

And yet, the Milwaukee Bucks haven’t always matched that same level of dominance. Since winning the 2021 championship, the team has struggled to maintain an elite standard for long and hasn’t reached that peak again.

Injuries, roster changes, and coaching shifts have made it hard for them to find steady footing. Giannis keeps doing his thing, but the rest of the team hasn’t always been in sync. Sure, they’ve made the playoffs every year since, but three first-round exits don’t sit right with Giannis, even after winning a ring.

It’s a little wild to think about how much Giannis has accomplished individually compared to what the team has done. He has only won eight playoff series in his entire career, with four of them coming during the Bucks’ 2021 championship run.

Part of the issue is that the East has only gotten tougher. The Celtics, Knicks, and Sixers have all made major moves in recent seasons. Milwaukee hasn’t always been able to keep up, even with Giannis putting up MVP numbers. The Bucks still have talent, but they haven’t looked like a true title threat lately.

Even so, Giannis is still expected to put up another MVP-worthy season in 2025–26. He’s just that reliable. The question is whether his numbers will actually lead to wins this time. The Bucks have made offseason changes, but no one’s sure how it’ll all fit.

Their depth has been shaky, and age is starting to creep up on some key players. Giannis can carry a lot, but even he can’t do it all alone.

There’s also the pressure of expectations. Fans want to see Milwaukee back in the Finals, and anything less feels like a disappointment. But basketball isn’t that simple. One superstar can’t carry a flawed roster forever. If the Bucks fall short again, people might start wondering how long Giannis will stay patient.

Giannis isn’t slowing down. He’s chasing greatness, even if his team isn’t quite on that same path. Whether the Bucks make a deep run or not, fans know they’re watching something special. The Greek Freak is redefining what consistency looks like in the NBA.