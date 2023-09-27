“Austin Reaves, You’re a Good Man!”: LeBron James Apologizes to 25 Y/O Teammate for ‘Photobombing’ at Lakers’ Facility

Austin Reaves has been busy this summer. After Team USA’s disappointing loss in the Semi-Finals of the FIBA World Cup, Reaves has reported back to practice for the Los Angeles Lakers. With the NBA season restart less than a month away, the 25-year-old will be looking to make the most of training camp to get himself ready for what promises to be an eventful season for the LA side. Meanwhile, the young Laker received an apology today from his superstar teammate LeBron James for an accidental ‘photobomb’.

Advertisement

After a remarkable outing for the Lakers in the 2023 playoffs, Reaves signed a four-year $54 million extension with the Lakers during this year’s free agency. Subsequently, he put up a decent showing for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup in the Philippines. However, after the USA’s fourth-place finish in the tournament, Reaves and his young teammates received some criticism from different sections of the basketball community. But this wholesome compliment from King James will surely put a smile on the 6’5 guard’s face.

Advertisement

LeBron James ‘photobombs’ Austin Reaves, then apologizes

LeBron James has reported back to practice as well as he prepares for his 21st season in the NBA. The King will be looking forward to making the most of the 2023-24 season as he nears the tail end of his all-time great career. However, the sincerity of James’ purpose doesn’t preclude him from having fun with his teammates.

Recently, the four-time NBA Champion took to Instagram to apologize to Austin Reaves for the grave offense of appearing in the background of his photo. In the picture, Reaves could be seen showing the ‘V’ symbol as he poses for a photograph. A bare-bodied James appears to be standing in the background completely unaware of the picture being taken.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1706850256913346873?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“Appreciate you letting me crash your [camera emoji] @austinreaves12!! You’re a good man,” Bron wrote on the said photograph, which he posted on his Instagram stories. LeBron’s message is a good sign of the healthy chemistry within the team. However, this isn’t the only time James has paid AR15 a compliment.

LBJ’s bromance with Reaves

LeBron has been very vocal about Reaves’ brilliant performance in the World Cup prior to the semis. Compliments from the Lakers great have served as a big confidence booster for the young gun.

Advertisement

Reaves has also praised Bron’s presence as a teammate and a mentor. The youngster has been in awe of James’ humility and playful demeanor despite his accolades and accomplishments in the league.