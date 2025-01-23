“Averaged 20 Points With No Sets”: Draymond Green Raves About Anthony Davis’ Offensive Prowess

Draymond Green, who has been sidelined for a week due to a left calf strain, is hoping to be cleared for the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday. He doesn’t want to miss taking on Anthony Davis. On a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show, the Golden State Warriors veteran praised AD’s offensive skillset, before stating that he loves to face the challenge of playing against greats like the Lakers star.

Green added that Davis instills the fear of embarrassment in him, pushing him to perform better.

“He can put ball on the floor, his post-game…he’s got great touch around the rim…He’s shooting threes better this year. So, AD is a tough cover, man,” said Green.

The 34-year-old has been a fan of AD’s game for a while now. He outlined how the Lakers center came into the league and averaged 20 points without sets dedicated for him.

“When AD first came into the league, AD averaged 20 points with no sets ran for him. So, he’s one of those guys that he can just get it within the flow, you don’t even have to feature him,” added Green.

At present, Davis gets the attention he deserves, and plans are set up to feature him. The additional help makes him an even more dangerous player.

“I’ve had a lot of battles with AD and it’s always fun. It requires you to be on top of your game. If you come in there half-stepping and sleepwalking, it’s gonna be a long night,” said Green.

Despite being arch-rivals, it’s good to see such high respect and admiration coming from Green. The feeling seems to be mutual.

When Davis allegedly tried to recruit Green

AD joined the Lakers in 2019 and since then, he has been one of their most important players alongside LeBron James. But no matter how stacked a team is, there’s always space open for someone as good at their job as Green. It was alleged once that AD tried to recruit the Warriors veteran.

In 2023, after a game, AD was allegedly heard telling Green, “Let’s get you as a Laker next season.”

The claim was made by a Lakers fan on X, who even posted a video to validate it. However, the audio isn’t clear enough to understand what the exchange was really about.

Nearly two years later, there’s still no concrete evidence of whether AD tried to bring Green to LA. But looking at the kind of respect the Warriors veteran has for the Lakers star, it won’t be surprising if one of them confirms the rumor someday.