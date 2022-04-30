“Ay Skip, I’m not telling you where LeBron James and I hang out!”: Skip Bayless brushes aside Shannon Sharpe meeting Lakers superstar and insinuates he just wanted his picture on ‘Undisputed’

Shannon Sharpe meets up with LeBron James and Skip Bayless hilariously brushes aside the meeting, claiming James just wanted to be on the show.

LeBron James has been a topic on contention between Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless for years now. Of course, they have had their opinions on the Los Angeles Lakers superstar well before teaming up on their show ‘Undisputed’.

Shannon Sharpe, the former Broncos tight end, has been enamored by LeBron James for as long as anybody can remember. He has put James right beside (and on many occasions, above) Michael Jordan when it comes to the ‘greatest of all time’ debate, much to Bayless’s chagrin.

Skip Bayless on the other hand, is the antithesis to Sharpe’s love for LeBron. He has been disparaging ‘The King’ for well over a decade now, with his rants gaining national sports media traction following James’s lackluster 2011 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks.

Skip has made millions of dollars by going on national television and berating LeBron James for anything he does on the court and off the court as well. It’s safe to say that if James tweets, so does Bayless and it certainly isn’t something positive.

Shannon Sharpe linked up with LeBron James and Skip Bayless tried to brush it aside.

Shannon Sharpe has established himself as someone who is clearly on James’s side when it comes to any discourse surrounding him. This of course, means that LeBron James would return the favor and welcome any meet up with Sharpe with open arms.

As a way to start off the show, Shannon hilariously pulled up a picture of him along with James somewhere in the Los Angeles area. NBA fans were quick to point out online that Skip Bayless wasn’t all too receptive of their meet-up and was trying to find ways to move past the topic.

This is understandable as Skip Bayless has never met LeBron James in person and has actually never been acknowledged by name by him either.