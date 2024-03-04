“27 Points In 25 Minutes And A Blowout Win”: Kevin Garnett Gives Multiples Reasons For Why Jayson Tatum Should Get MVP Consideration

The Boston Celtics won their last game by one of the largest point deficits this season, defeating the Warriors 140-88. Boston took control of the game right from the get-go, leading to a 52-point win over Golden State. But what impressed Celtics legend Kevin Garnett even more was Jayson Tatum’s efficient performance tonight, leading the Hall of Famer to back up Paul Pierce’s take on including Tatum in the MVP conversation.

Before tipoff, Paul Pierce weighed in on Jayson Tatum’s candidacy to be considered for this year’s MVP award. As Pierce gave props to the Golden State Warriors squad, he emphasized how Tatum should be included in the debate.

“Another thing before you get on your point. We gotta start putting (Jayson) Tatum in these MVP talks. I mean, they’re head and shoulders the best team. If we look at the years, the criteria is the best player on the best team. It’s Tatum. And he can make a loud statement with this game.”

After listening to what Paul Pierce said before the game, it may seem like The Truth already knew what was going to happen. And Jayson Tatum surely lived up to what the 10-time All-Star had to say about the Duke product.

Jayson Tatum finished the game with 27 points while playing only 25 minutes, shooting 69.2% from the field and an insane 80% three-point shooting percentage from long-range. JT also had 5 assists, 3 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1 block for the game.

Jayson Tatum’s 27-point outing in 25 minutes was indeed a clinical masterpiece. And Kevin Garnett’s reaction on X is a testament to Tatum’s efficient performance tonight. Garnett tweeted, “27 points in 25 minutes and a blowout win. Statement made,” followed by a 100 & saluting emoji.

Kevin Garnett highlighted and emphasized what Pierce had said before tipoff about Jayson Tatum making a statement with this game. And that is exactly what the 6’8 forward did. As far as numbers go, Tatum is currently averaging 27. 1 PPG, 8.4 RPG, and 4.8 APG on a 61.0 true shooting percentage this season.

It almost seemed as if the Celtics were taking out some of their old resentments from the 2022 NBA Finals loss against the Warriors. And if it seemed otherwise, then the 52-point blowout win should make that previous take a little less complicated and understandable.

Jayson Tatum stirring up this year’s MVP debate

The Golden State Warriors were locked in from the start of last month. Winning 11 out of their 14 matchups, the Warriors became the only team in the league to win double-digit games in February.

But if there is any other team that could be taken into consideration for having a better record last month, then the Boston Celtics would be the frontrunners in that conversation. The Celtics may not have played as many games as the Warriors this February but out of the 10 matchups in February, the Celtics won nine of them. And this win over Golden State marks their 10th straight win this season.

As for this year’s MVP ladder, Jayson Tatum is currently at the fourth spot among the league’s favorites to win the award. When he heard MVP chants from fans at TD Garden a few days ago, Jayson Tatum expressed his desire to win the award after the game.

“Individual awards are important. I’m not going to say that they’re not. Everybody wants to win a championship, but you want to be rewarded for the work that you put in, for the things that you go out there and do on the court.”

Recently, Kristaps Porzingis gave the world an insight into Jayson Tatum’s psyche and how he could score 30 points every night if he wanted to. But he chooses not to do that and plays team ball instead.

The Boston Celtics are now 48 and 12 in terms of their season record so far, leading the league as the best team in the NBA. Also, now standing at 11 straight wins, how much further do you think the Celtics can take this winning streak?