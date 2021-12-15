“Aye Chuck, goggle me!”: Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal makes a pun on his infamous comment ‘Google me, Chuck’ during the latest edition of Shaqtin’ A Fool

Shaquille O’Neal Lost It After Chuck Barkley Said Kobe Bryant Carried Him: “I Got Three Finals MVPs. Google Me, Chuck.”

In an episode of ‘Inside the NBA’ in 2018 Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley got into a fierce debate. It started with Barkley wanting coach Dwayne Casey to repair his relationship with DeMar DeRozan. However, Shaq did not agree with his fellow panelist.

The disagreement escalated quickly as the comments started to get personal. Shaq as he usually did, took a dig at the former MVP for not winning a championship in his career.

Shaq did not take it well when Barkley responded: “I didn’t have Dwyane Wade and Kobe Bryant carrying me up and down the court.” The 4x NBA champion responded – “I’ve got three Finals MVPs, Chuck! Google me, Chuck! Google me!”

However, it is not something new for the fans who have followed the show for some time. They have a long history of fighting each other to the bone. They even threatened to throw a punch at each other in an older edition of ‘Inside the NBA’.

In the latest episode of Shaqtin’ A Fool, Shaq recreates this infamous scene with a twist in reaction to a blooper.

The latest edition of Shaqtin was released on the ‘NBA on TNT’ youtube channel. This episode kicks off with Shaq making fun of Hawks center Clint Capela. Capela fell asleep on the defensive end, giving up the ball for an easy two.

Further, Shaq picked up an instance from the Lakers vs Magic game. In an attempt to keep possession of the ball, Dwight Howard launched the ball at full speed in the direction of Wendell Carter Jr. Consequently, the ball hit the young center on his face dislodging the frame from the glasses.

Shaq had a notoriously nostalgic response to this, as he exclaimed “hey Chuck, goggle me!” Furthermore, social media had a field day as Lebron James playfully tried on Wendell Carter’s goggles. Nets-superstar Kevin Durant also had a reaction to this.

LeBron really put on Wendell Carter Jr.’s goggles after this play 😂🥽 pic.twitter.com/hpUz6XlLh3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 13, 2021

And that’s how LeGoggles was born 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/aZhsl7tyvN — ESPN (@espn) December 13, 2021

This is followed by Shaq and Chuck making fun of an absent-minded defensive play from James Harden. The episode ends with the duo reacting to a missed dunk by Caldwell-Pope. In conclusion, Shaq remains to be the clown of the NBA community.

