“Aye LeBron James, my mom still has our pictures from your rookie year!”: Lakers superstar reacts as Lou Williams shares an adorable throwback picture of him and the King

Lakers superstar LeBron James reacts to Lou Williams sharing an adorable throwback picture of the two from his rookie season

If we are talking strictly about the NBA, it wouldn’t really be a stretch to call LeBron James and Lou Williams part of the elderly association.

At 36 and 34 years of age, both players have shown their mettle throughout their long careers. The King went from a kid with all the talent in the world, to arguably the greatest player of all time. And Sweet Lou went from a slept on 45th pick in his draft class, to one of the premier sixth men in the NBA today. But of course, you know this already.

What you may not have known, however, was that these two go way back. Even before Williams’s time in the NBA.

What are we on about? Well, let’s get into it.

Also Read: Kendrick Perkins explains how the 76ers star’s recent behavior jeopardizes the paydays of future athletes

Lou Williams drops a little anecdote about him and LeBron James while sharing a picture on Instagram

As we said, Lou Williams has been cool with LeBron James since the King’s rookie season. At the time Lemon-Pepper Lou was a senior in high school. And as proof, he recently posted a picture, with a hilarious anecdote in the caption, on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lou Williams (@louwillville)

And you know LeBron James just had to react to it.

Okay now just wait a second. Is it just us, or who has Lou Williams not aged a day since this picture?! The only difference is, the man can grow a goatee now if we’re being honest.

Jokes aside though, this little interaction is the definition of wholesome. And in an NBA offseason lacking in the NBA news and stories department, we hope to see more of these little anecdotes see the light of day.

Also Read: When Brittney Griner snuck in a kiss on Kevin Durant prior to Tokyo 2020 Opening Ceremony