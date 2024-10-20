Ayesha Curry and Callie Rivers Shower Sister-in-Law Sydel Curry-Lee With Love on 30th Birthday

Jun 20, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (middle left) gestures while standing with wife Ayesha (far left) and guard Damion Lee (middle right) and his wife Sydel Curry (far right) during the Golden State Warriors championship parade in downtown San Francisco. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Stephen Curry’s sister, Sydel Curry-Lee, celebrated her birthday, turning the same age as her eldest brother’s jersey number. The milestone of her 30th birthday resulted in many wishes sent her way, including from her sisters-in-law, Steph’s wife, Ayesha Curry, and Seth Curry’s wife, Callie Rivers. The outpouring of emotion encapsulated the tight-knit relationships within the basketball-centered family.

Advertisement

Out of the two sisters-in-law, Sydel has known Ayesha the longest. Steph and Ayesha have known each other since they were 14 and have been married since 2011. As a result, Ayesha and Sydel have formed a close relationship, which was apparent in the four-time NBA champion’s wife’s Instagram post. She captioned,

“And just like that she’s 30!!! Happy Birthday Sydel Curry-Lee I love you!”

Ayesha Curry shows love to Sydel Curry pic.twitter.com/g4O3w2dvwW — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) October 20, 2024

Seth Curry’s wife, Callie, joined Ayesha in her public display of affection for Sydel. Callie and Seth married in 2019, officially making her a member of the Curry family. However, her birthday post showcases that her relationship with Sydel transcends the number of years they’ve known each other. She captioned,

“Happy Birthday sister Sydel Curry-Lee we looooooooove youuuu xxx SCL”

Callie Rivers with the lovely wishes for Sydel Curry pic.twitter.com/Ag6SI04TPQ — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) October 20, 2024



The trio of sisters-in-law have one thing in common and that is they’re all married to NBA players. Sydel is married to Suns guard, Damion Lee. The two tied the knot in September 2018 before Damion signed with the Warriors and became teammates with his brother-in-law, Steph.

Furthermore, Sydel and Callie are both children of NBA fathers. Doc Rivers is the father of Callie, and Sydel is the daughter of former sharpshooter Dell Curry. Additionally, the two also share a connection to volleyball.

Callie played professional volleyball in Puerto Rico following her collegiate career with the Florida Gators. Although Sydel didn’t pursue a professional volleyball career, she played collegiately at Elon University in Phoenix.

Sydel’s 30th birthday is a big milestone but doesn’t change the fact that she’s the youngest member of the Curry trio. The second oldest among the Curry children is Seth, at 34 years old. That leaves Stephen Curry as the oldest of the three at 36 years of age.

Sonya and Dell Curry are proud parents as their children continue to grow and achieve great things. Their youngest child, Sydel, isn’t quite the baby of the family anymore.