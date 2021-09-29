“Believe half of what you see”: Former DPOY Draymond Green addresses his photoshopped image gone viral

Warriors star Draymond Green sends a clear message to people circulating fake photos of him mocking the anti-vaxxers.

The COVID-19 vaccination issue is getting controversial with the passing of each day. The sensitive topic has had most players reserve their opinions. With cities such as New York and San Francisco issuing strict mandates against the anti-vaxxers, it’s only a matter of time in which the league follows suit.

The NBA has almost 90% of its players vaccinated. However, there are 50-70 players that have been some leading anti-vaccine drives. One such player includes Green’s teammate Andrew Wiggins. The league had declined Wiggins’ exemption from the vaccine, with him citing religious reasons.

Recently, Draymond Green was in the news for a fake photo of him gone viral. The photo depicts the Warriors forward poking fun at the anti-vaxxers. However, the image had been photoshopped.

Also read: “I don’t know what kind of watches Kobe Bryant gave, but I’ll beat that gift”: When Stephen Curry promised Draymond Green and the Warriors gifts upon winning his first MVP trophy

Nonetheless, Green didn’t let the dubious stunt fly under the radar, putting an Instagram story of the actual t-shirt he had worn versus the fake one circulating on the internet.

Draymond Green sends a message to the trolls.

Over the years, Dray has developed an image of being one of the most vocal players in the NBA, who unabashedly speaks his mind. However, the subject of vaccination has been highly sensitive for discussion, with most players keeping mum on it, including Green.

Thus when a photo of Green slamming the anti-vaxxers was going viral, the 3x champion was quick to call out the fake propaganda against him.

“They got ya’ll. Believe half of what you see.”

Draymond addresses photoshopped pic floating around social. “believe half of what you see”. pic.twitter.com/DLqcrziR10 — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) September 29, 2021

Though the image can be misleading, Green clarifying it later makes it look photoshopped.

Also read: “Why is Draymond Green with LeBron James but Russell Westbrook isn’t?!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Lakers and the Warriors star go to the Bucs-Rams game together

The Warriors forward had earlier confirmed about being fully vaccinated. However, the 3x All-Star wants to keep away from discussing the highly controversial topic of vaccination.