Ayesha Curry ‘Hilariously’ Gets Offended by Stephen Curry’s Birthday Wish During Dinner Date

Golden State Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry has often expressed his love for his wife and the mother of his children, Ayesha Curry. The two are one of the power couples of the NBA, often grabbing headlines consistently. For instance, Steph takes Ayesha out for her birthday dinner and the latter gets baffled over her husband’s birthday wish.

Advertisement

Stephen Curry decided to paint the town with his wife as he took Ayesha out for dinner on March 23. The television personality did indeed turn 35 this year but wasn’t too happy with her husband pointing it out on social media.

Stephen Curry took to Instagram to wish his wife, uploading a story on his profile. In the video, Curry could be heard saying, “It’s her birthday. Cheers to the mid-thirties.” While Steph just wanted to celebrate her birthday, Ayesha did not seem too pleased with her husband saying that.

Advertisement

Ayesha uploaded the same video on her IG stories with the caption, “My beautiful bday dinner @stephencurry30 took me out to last week. So perfect but I think he forgot my age.”

If you look closely at the video, as soon as Curry says ‘Cheers to the mid-thirties’, Ayesha’s demeanor changes instantly. She could be heard saying ‘Great,’ begrudgingly and was about to say something else as well before the video was cut off. Now, the funny thing about this is Stephen Curry was dead-accurate when he said ‘mid-thirties’ given that Ayesha did indeed turn 35 a few days ago. However, the wife of the Golden State Warriors guard was seemingly not in a mood to accept it.

Instead, she decided to upload the same video and caption it, blaming her husband for forgetting her age. Ayesha was born on March 23, 1989, and this year does mark her 35th birthday. Yet she still got offended when her husband decided to point it out on social media, leading her to cover it up in her own way.

Advertisement

Stephen Curry’s love for Ayesha

Stephen Curry is always vocal about his love and appreciation for his wife. Steph has often praised her wife’s cooking skills, and her ability to multitask work, family, and household chores with absolute ease. Even at her 35th birthday, Curry penned down a heartfelt note for his wife on his official Instagram account.

“My woman!!!! @ayeshacurry Taking this moment to shout you from the roof tops and say Happy Birthday . You are everything to me and our beautiful family. The smile and the goofiness that lights up the room. But always count on you to keep it real and keep our family pushing forward. I LOVE YOU more life!”

In the past few years, Ayesha has been called out by fans over her behavior in public, concerning Stephen Curry. But The Chef has always come to her aid no matter what and dismissed anyone who said otherwise. Let’s see how the internet reacts to this as Ayesha’s video starts to make the rounds on the internet.