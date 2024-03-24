“You Are Everything to Me”: Stephen Curry Pens Emotional Note for Wife Ayesha Curry on Her 35th Birthday

Ayesha Curry, the wife of Golden State Warriors superstar – Stephen Curry, just turned 35, and the NBA player posted a heart-warming post on Instagram to commemorate it. The couple has carried themselves with grace and dignity over the years, despite often choosing to perform public displays of affection. Steph professed his love for Ayesha once again on her birthday with a series of photos and a wonderfully heartfelt caption.

Stephen and Ayesha Curry have been married for over twelve years and the couple has celebrated every milestone together, something they have been kind enough to share with their fans. The four-time NBA champion took this opportunity to post photos of Ayesha along with the couple’s vacation pictures during their Dubai trip in the summer of 2023. Here is what the NBA superstar wrote:

“My woman!!!! @ayeshacurry Taking this moment to shout you from the roof tops and say Happy Birthday . You are everything to me and our beautiful family. The smile and the goofiness that lights up the room. But always count on you to keep it real and keep our family pushing forward. I LOVE YOU more life!”

The NBA player thanked his better half for all she has done to keep the family together over the years and continue to be the light in his world. He mentioned her goofy smile that brightens the room, while also appreciating her for keeping him grounded.

It is truly wonderful to see a couple not only be as successful as this one has been but still maintain the love that they have for as long as they have. On behalf of their many fans around the world, we wish the couple nothing but happiness and hope their relationship continues to get stronger as the years go by.

Steph and Ayesha Curry are expecting their 4th child

The Curry family is about to get bigger as the couple recently announced their pregnancy. Ayesha and Steph are already parents to three beautiful children and expect their fourth soon. Riley, Ryan, and Canon were born in 2012, 2015, and 2018 respectively. All three of Stephen Curry’s kids were born in July and there are speculations that the fourth child will also be due during the same month. The couple has been gracious enough to share moments of their kids with the fans and they would be waiting in anticipation to catch a glimpse of their newest member.

Steph is in the middle of the 2023-2024 NBA season as his team tries to make a last push for the Playoffs. They currently sit tenth in the Western Conference. It will be a long and difficult road ahead for the Warriors team struggling to find consistency this season. If things stay the way they stand, they will face LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in an elimination game of the Play-In Tournament.