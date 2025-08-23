Ayesha Curry Recalls How Billy Ray Cyrus Inspired Her With a Miley Cyrus Metaphor During Hannah Montana Shoot

Before Ayesha Curry became a celebrity chef, successful entrepreneur, television personality and wife of beloved Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, she was conquering a different challenge. Having moved to Los Angeles from North Carolina at the very young age of 17, Ayesha was trying to make her mark in Hollywood.

Curry opened up about her early life in LA while speaking to Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast. Living on your own is never easy, and when it’s in a city like LA, where the lights shine the brightest, it’s even tougher.

“I got an apartment, ridiculously expensive. So I was shocked. Had to pick up three jobs. I worked at a frozen yogurt shop. I worked at Abercrombie and Fitch. Worked at the farmer’s market on the weekend,” Ayesha recalled.

Curry did get a few breaks here and there, playing parts in shows like 10 Items or Less, and Whittaker Bay, but nothing in her portfolio stands out the way Hannah Montana does. Starring Miley Cyrus and her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, the Disney Channel series was adored by people all across the globe.

Cooper brought the same up on her podcast, “I found out that you were on an episode of Hannah Montana. That was my favorite show growing up!” Laughing, Curry replied, “Actually, I have a good story. I have a good story about that. Hopefully, you find this funny.”

Ayesha recalled how excited she was when she found out she got the part, calling Steph and how excited he was for her. She talked about going to the set and meeting a girl who was in some of the same scenes as her, and Billy Ray Cyrus walking in.

“Billy Ray walks up and he’s like, we’re like, ‘Oh, hello, sir. Like, so nice to meet you.’ And he’s like, you know, you guys, it was actually so sweet. He was like, ‘You know, you guys can really do this. You can really do this.’ And we’re just looking at him like, ‘Do what?'”

Billy Ray then shared a simple metaphor that Ayesha never forgot: “Miley puts her pants on the same way you do every day.” While it may not seem like much, it was the inspiration Ayesha needed. “But it’s stuck with me. He’s right. You know? Big picture.”

Though her role as Andrea on Hannah Montana was small and her acting career never fully took off, Ayesha has built an empire in her own way. She now runs her lifestyle brand Sweet July, owns multiple restaurants, supports several charities and recently appeared in the Lindsay Lohan film Irish Wish.

What stayed with her most from her early Hollywood days wasn’t the role but the wisdom Billy Ray Cyrus shared, a reminder that no matter how big the spotlight, everyone starts the same way.