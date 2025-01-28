Does Ayesha Curry Still Own a Restaurant? Exploring Stephen Curry’s Wife’s Culinary Ventures

Warriors star Stephen Curry is far from being the only talented member in his family. His wife, Ayesha, is an actress, businesswoman, chef and restauranteur. However, the last title of those professions may be in jeopardy for the time being.

Advertisement

Ayesha loves to keep her career avenues open for many different opportunities, but one of her main passions is cooking. She is an extraordinary chef and has published multiple cookbooks which have reached global recognition. She didn’t want to limit herself and looked to continue to build her brand in the food business.

In 2020, Ayesha, alongside celebrity chef Michael Mina, launched a collaborative restaurant by the name of International Smoke. The main location is in San Francisco, with a second in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand. However, its tenure in Nevada is short-lived.

Multiple locations of the restaurant have closed over the years

This isn’t the first location of the restaurant to shut down in recent years; it is the fifth to end services. The first was in Hawaii, and three others have ceased operations in San Diego County, Florida, and Texas. Curry and Mina’s longstanding Las Vegas location will close its doors permanently on January 19.

This leaves the original San Francisco location as Ayesha’s last restaurant remaining. Although this outcome is bittersweet for her and the Curry family, she has had some big moments throughout he career as a restauranteur.

President Obama dined at Ayesha’s restaurant

One of the most polarizing figures in United States history, President Barack Obama ate at Ayesha’s restaurant in 2019. Although she had a friendly relationship with the former President, she was adamant about providing him a great dining experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Mina (@chefmichaelmina)



The former president’s visit was Curry’s first time to experience accommodating a figure of his magnitude, and this made her frantic in her preparation. However, she has since learned from her mistakes and has developed better leadership skills in the kitchen.

Obstacles Ayesha has faced in the restaurant business

Due to Ayesha’s many different career endeavors, she has faced a multitude of obstacles in her life. Regardless, she never let them bring her down. Instead, she has learned to overcome them in confidence.

Trying to make a break in the food industry was very tough for Ayesha as a young black woman. She was constantly told she was too young or that there wasn’t a demographic for her. “It was just super defeating, but I kept chugging along,” Ayesha revealed on the Forbes 30/50 stage.

By opening just a single restaurant, let alone multiple outlets, she has proven the doubters wrong. Although several have closed operations, she has accomplished something many aren’t able to say. Her final restaurant in San Francisco is still going strong and could be a blessing in disguise, as she can now focus on making this establishment the best it can be.