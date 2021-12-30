“Immanuel Quickley really had to play with a typo on his back”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Knicks misspell their guard’s name as “Qucikley” on his jersey vs the Pistons

Immanuel Quickley had to play with hilariously typo on his back, as the New York Knicks misspell the 2nd year guard’s name as “Qucikley” on his jersey.

On Wednesday night, the Detroit Pistons hosted Julius Randle and his New York Knicks at the Little Caesars Arena. As expected, right from tip-off, it was Tom Thibodeau’s boys who were in the driving seat of the game.

A contest that witnessed only 4 lead changes and merely 1 tie, ended with NYK winning the low-scoring contest 94-85. It was a huge night for the Pistons’ duo of Saddiq Bey and Hamidou Diallo, combining for 63 points, 22 rebounds, and 7 assists while being responsible for 22 of the team’s 30 field goals. However, a stellar performance by the Knicks bench, led by Alec Burks’ 34-point outing, helped New York.

Also Read: The Cavs point guard is set to miss the remaining of the season

Burks received great help from 2nd-year guard Immanuel Quickley. The 6-foot-3 player put up 18 points on a super-efficient +/- of +27. During the course of the game, Quickley even went viral on social media. But not for any particular play or achievement. The 22-year-old had to play in a jersey that had his name misspelled – “Qucikley”.

Here, have a look at it.

Looks like someone was moving a little too “Qucikley” while making Immanuel Quickley jersey 🤣😅pic.twitter.com/ORXVSXVmXJ — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 30, 2021

NBA Twitter reacts as Immanuel Quickley had to wear a misspelled jersey

As soon as the photo of the jersey went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Knicks can’t even spell their own players names correctly. They have Immanuel Quickley hooping in the AliExpress special. pic.twitter.com/2ZK3Bcbeu9 — Mike (@mikestheworst) December 30, 2021

These hardship contracts are going too far. The Knicks signed Immanuel Quickley’s evil twin brother, Immanuel Qucikley pic.twitter.com/zUD1vsisNt — ProCity Hoops (@ProCityHoops) December 30, 2021

People joke the Knicks’ jersey stitchers should use autocorrect, but they sew those names in Immanuelly. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) December 30, 2021

why they disrespect immanuel quickley like that? 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2LWA1m1oWV — crana (@thecranajames) December 30, 2021

Also Read: NBA Twitter congratulate the Suns’ guard for joining LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and others as the 7th-youngest player to score 10K points