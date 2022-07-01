“Ayo Celtics! Do NOT trade for Kevin Durant if it means losing Jaylen Brown”: Fans would rather have Jay’s running the show in Boston than risking it all for Nets’ $194 million star

Kevin Durant might well prove to be the Kingmaker wherever he lands, but it looks like Bostonians don’t want any part of Kyrie Irving’s compadre.

Every team in the NBA that is not looking to rebuild must be facing a tough time since Thursday evening since Nets #7, out of nowhere, sent in a trade request to the Brooklyn Nets owner.

Fans and media were assured of The Slim Reaper being happy with Kyrie Irving deciding to opt-in for his final year with the Nets. But it seems the 2x champ doesn’t want to gamble on his point guard friend’s mood, which could change again during the mid-season.

The 4x scoring champion isn’t wrong in his assessment because the former NBA champion with the Cavaliers did ditch his Celtics team a year after publicly admitting that he wants to be in Boston for a long time.

Although Irving chose Durant and Nets over Cs because of their friendship and a mutual desire to win championships, it is not a guarantee that he wouldn’t do the same with KD.

Speaking of Celtics, it seems no one in Boston wants the other Brooklyn offensive juggernaut in their team if it would cost them their own #7, Jaylen Brown.

Celtics fans do not want Kevin Durant if it means losing Jaylen Brown

As soon as the reports came out that Durant wanted out of Brooklyn, every team must have started the math to accommodate him and evaluate which significant assets of their squad they could trade if it means getting a 2x Finals MVP for 4-years.

Obviously, that would cost them in the surplus of $194 million, but they know they would have a legit chance at the championship if they went for it. But most of the Celtics fans do not want The Slim Reaper in their camp, especially not when it would cost them one of their Jays.

Ayo @celtics, do NOT trade for Kevin Durant if it means losing Jaylen Brown… That is all! — Hardwood Houdini (@HoudiniCeltics) June 30, 2022

Why change it all when the main reason for this team’s failure at the Finals was their MVP Jayson Tatum’s shortcomings? Brown performed well (apart from his dribbling) and quite consistently during the Playoffs.

It’s a matter of time that they could again have a shot at the title with this core, and surely like most other superstars, JT will not fall short. That has a much better chance of happening than losing Brown alongside Marcus Smart potentially and who not to bring in KD and play with a whole new approach.

