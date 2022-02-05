“Ben Simmons fuels rumors of a trade with James Harden by getting vaccinated with few days left for the trade deadline”: Shockingly, the Sixers point guard had not got his jab until recently

With the NBA trade deadline coming close, reports of Ben Simmons recently getting vaccinated have been doing the rounds.

The Ben Simmons–Sixers saga refuses to die with the latest reports of the Philly point guard not being vaccinated until recently doing the rounds. Simmons continues to make headlines on a weekly basis despite not playing a single game this season.

The situation between the Sixers organization and Simmons had reached a deadlock until recent reports of a James Harden trade have emerged. It’s no secret that Sixers President Daryl Morey and Harden share a great relationship, having enjoyed great success in Houston.

The Athletic reports that there’s expectation the Nets and 76ers will engage in dialogue on a deal surrounding Ben Simmons for James Harden in advance of next Thursday’s deadline. pic.twitter.com/cLY428nqzO — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) February 4, 2022

Despite the Nets front office and Harden claiming their relationship to be intact, the above reports say something else. Well, this sounds like the best deal the Philly organization could land, given the stakes. Harden joining forces with Joel Embiid make the Sixers instant championship contenders.

It has recently come to notice that Simmons got his COVID vaccination. Uncertainty over the 25-year old’s vaccination status is finally over.

Ben Simmons gets vaccinated ahead of the trade deadline.

Well, it’s not a secret that the city of Philadelphia will always hold a grudge against Simmons. The 6″11′ point guard has outright refused to play for the Sixers organization. Though the front office and his teammates tried everything in the book to convince him, Simmons didn’t budge from his stand.

Never in the history of the NBA have seen a scenario like the Simmons-Sixers. The two parties have failed to reach common ground, leading to a deadlock. Surprisingly, Simmons hadn’t got vaccinated until recently.

Simmons was willing to go to any lengths to have his way out. By not getting vaccinated, the three-time All-Star would create further tensions in the locker room and thus seems to have employed the idea of staying unvaccinated.

If you don’t know by now, two days ago it was reported that Ben Simmons has just gotten vaccinated. — NetsDaily (@NetsDaily) February 5, 2022

With the trade deadlines a few days away, Simmons got his vaccination. It’s but obvious that the Sixers point guard was willing to pull all stops to have his way even if it involved risking the health of others.

It’s sad to see Simmons and the Sixers organization disappoint the loyal fans in Philly with their ways of handling the situation.