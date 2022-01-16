“The basketball god spreads his wealth”: Bulls rookie Ayo Dosunmu, who created history in the game against the Celtics, had the following response for DeMar DeRozan missing the game-winning shot

Bulls rookie Ayo Dosunmu had an interesting response when asked about DeMar DeRozan missing the game-winning shot against the Celtics.

The Chicago Bulls were coming off a back-to-back blowout loss, with Zach LaVine out with a knee injury. The Bulls were facing the Celtics at the TD Garden, with the game going down to the wire. However, the home team would emerge victoriously, handing the Bulls their third consecutive loss.

The Bulls did have some positive takeaways, one of them being rookie Ayo Dosunmu’s performance. The 21-year old had a 20-point double-double and was 9-for-10 from the field, etching his name in the history books with the following record. Ayo was 3-for-3 from beyond the arc.

Ayo Dosunmu is the first rookie in NBA history to have 20 points, 10 assists and 90% FG in a single game. pic.twitter.com/OPgOm1FtrD — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 16, 2022

The Bulls would miss back-to-back chances to tie the game or win it. Nikola Vucevic would miss a 3-pointer with DeRozan getting the rebound and missing a mid-range jump shot. Celtics center Robert Williams hit a pair of clutch free throws, which gave the Cs a two-point lead.

When asked about DeRozan surprisingly missing the game-winner, the Bulls rookie had an interesting response to it.

Ayo Dosunmu gave his take on DeMar DeRozan, missing the game-winning shot.

DeRozan has been having a career year with the Bulls, not only making a case for the All-Star game but also entering the MVP conversation. The four-time All-Star had become the go-to guy for the Bulls during crunch time.

The former Raptors star created history, becoming the first player in NBA history to hit a game-winning buzzer-beater in back-to-back days. DeRozan did so against the Wizards and Pacers on back-to-back nights. An interesting point was both the game-winning shots were 3-pointers.

When asked about DeRozan’s missed shot, rookie Ayo had the following response.

“The basketball god spreads his wealth.”

Though the Bulls lost the game, they continued to be the no.1 seed in the eastern conference. DeRozan and co play the Grizzlies next, one of the hottest teams currently.

