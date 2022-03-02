“DeMar DeRozan told me not to dwell on one game and move on”: Bulls rookie Ayo Dosunmu says the 5x All-Star advises him on many things both on and off the court

Ayo Dosunmu says DeMar DeRozan is one of the best players to have as a teammate, especially in his rookie year.

The Chicago Bulls have powered through injuries and Covid outbreak to take the second position in the east. DeMar DeRozan is having the best season of his career and not only in terms of individual records.

He was considered washed after three underwhelming seasons with the San Antonio Spurs. DeMar defied that narrative effortlessly this season. Lately, he has been dropping 35+ each night and breaking records set by greats like Wilt Chamberlain. They have a real shot at the title this year and if not their younger players will at least get the necessary playoff experience.

Ayo Dosunmu has a great deal to learn from DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine

Ayo Dosunmu is getting considerable playing time in his rookie season. This is an achievement especially since the Chicago Bulls are title contenders. It is incredibly rare to average 26+ minutes each night and not shy away from tough defensive assignments for a rookie.

In conversation with Gilbert Arenas, he revealed how DeRozan’s invaluable words are helping him in his rookie season.

“He gave me a lot of advice on how to be a true professional. One game I remember he had like 40 points when we played Orlando. We ended up losing though. I’m like “damn he had 45 and we lost, I wish I made a couple more 3s, couple more plays and we won the game”.

“He just told me it’s a long season and games come so fast you can’t dwell on one game you gotta move on to the next one.”

Dosunmu may not have been a lottery pick but he found himself in the perfect situation. Bulls have a good mix of vets and young guys and Ayo is already reaping all the benefits from it.

