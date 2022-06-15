“Tyler Herro just had a better comeback than LeBron James’ 2016 Cavs”: NBA 6th MOY posts heartfelt birthday wish for girlfriend Katya Elise Henry amid cheating allegations

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro squashes rumors of a breakup with girlfriend Katya Elise Henry with a heartfelt birthday post on Instagram.

Tyler Herro has been going through a great deal of turmoil off-late in both his professional and personal life. Struggling with a groin injury, Hero missed the last 3-games of the ECF against the Boston Celtics. As a result, the first seed in the east failed to get past the Cs.

Troubles would only continue to mount for the recently crowned 6th MOY, with his girlfriend, Katya Elise Henry posting an Instagram story suggesting being cheated on by Herro. The mother of his daughter, Katya, didn’t hold back while hinting at Herro’s indefinitely even unfollowing him on social media.

Looks like Tyler Herro cheated on his girlfriend and baby mama Katya pic.twitter.com/FfwDLGLBnU — mev (@mevvybear) June 4, 2022

Nonetheless, Herro’s latest post on Instagram suggests something else, as he seems to have made amends with his girlfriend. Recently, the Heat guard took to IG, posting pictures of them with their daughter, celebrating Katya’s birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Herro (@nolimitherro)

There continue to be trust issues between Herro and Katya, dating back from last year when the fitness model had broken up the Heat guard while she was carrying their baby.

NBA Twitter reacts to Tyler Herro’s latest post.

The quick turn of events had everyone on social media appalled but didn’t shy away from using their wit.

Tyler Herro beat the twitter allegations pic.twitter.com/xzYKaEEQH6 — (@HeatvsHaters) June 14, 2022

I guess Tyler Herro won Comeback Player of the Year too pic.twitter.com/8nmqtADQIG — James Alexander‍ (@ScriptsByJames) June 14, 2022

Tyler Herro just had a better comeback than the 2016 Cavs pic.twitter.com/zIeT3zNzgS — Nate (@ItsNateFr) June 14, 2022

The Heat guard needs to be more careful regarding his public image if he wishes to be a top-tier superstar in the future. Such allegations do not sit well with the fans who look up to these athletes as role models for society.

On the professional front, Herro failed to replicate his regular-season success in the playoffs, shooting a horrid 22.9% from the 3-point line in the postseason. Nonetheless, the 22-year-old is eligible for a rookie extension that could pay him $180M+ in the next 5-years.

