Tyler Herro Girlfriend 2023: Katya Elise Henry, Miami, And Their Lovely Family Of 4

Tyler Herro has come a long way since being called a bubble bully. After breaking out as a rookie sensation in a tumultuous season that culminated in a Miami Heat-Los Angeles Lakers Showdown, Tyler suffered from second-season syndrome. But since then, he’s transformed himself into a superstar 6th man, playing like an all-star from the bench.

This season he’s taken it a step further, becoming a starter for the team. Professionally, he’s doing great, playing at the highest level for a competitor.

The tide may have begun way back in 2020 when the pandemic hit. Dropping a not-so-innocent Tweet to Kyle Kuzma’s ex-girlfriend Katya Elise Henry, they quickly became more than just friends. “Quarantine and Chill” was the reply he got, and that relationship has gone quite a bit ahead.

quarantine n chill? 😏 https://t.co/G5IIaS0ABx — KATYA ELISE HENRY (@katyaelisehenry) March 18, 2020

Tyler Herro and Kyle Kuzma battled it out not just for a championship, but for girlfriend bragging rights as well

Breaking up with his girlfriend because he couldn’t handle her, Kyle Kuzma went into the finals against Miami Heat facing Herro. Herro, who had just swept Katya into his open arms, gave the NBA fanbase the “Mean Mug” face directed to Kuzma.

While one got the girl, one got jewelry in exchange. Perfectly balanced, as all things should be. Herro has been steady with her since then, but rumors rocked their happy boat. News broke that he was allegedly cheating on her, but they have patched up since then.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katya Elise Henry ♡ (@katyaelisehenry)

Herro and Henry got busy fairly quickly, bringing in their first daughter on September 2021. Zya Herro is the pride and joy of the Herro household. You may think should a couple of 23-year-olds be having kids in this day and age? Their combined Instagram followers are 22 million – they are set for life.

Katya Elise Henry has had a long line of boyfriends before Herro – Here’s why

Elise Henry, Instagram fitness influencer and trainer has dated at both the eastern and western conferences of the NBA. Just before Herro was Kuzma, and before that was singer Austin Mahone. That didn’t last long, splitting up after almost a year of dating.

So what did all these Celebrities see in her?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katya Elise Henry ♡ (@katyaelisehenry)

Yes, they saw a “sweet” girl in her, and the general verdict is, that she is. Look how happy she is with her kid!

Tyler and Katya have just welcomed a second addition to their family, this time a boy. Born just a month ago, Harlem Herro is the newest Herro in town.

This is why Harlem’s mother was asked out by his dad:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katya Elise Henry ♡ (@katyaelisehenry)

For the S-Class of course! What else did you think a Miami boy wanted?

