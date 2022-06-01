“If Tyler Herro doesn’t get the starting position, he can forget that $186 million extension”: NBA Twitter reacts as the 2022 6MOTY believes he earned a spot in the starting line-up  

According to Tyler Herro, the 2022 Sixth Man of the Year has earned a spot in Miami Heat’s starting line-up for the upcoming season.

Despite his struggles in these playoffs, Tyler Herro was one of the biggest reasons why the Miami Heat finished the regular season as the #1 team in the East. After a subpar sophomore season, the former Kentucky Wildcat improved each aspect of his game and averaged a staggering 20.7 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists on 44.7% FG and 39.9% 3FG (all career-highs).

Being the perfect boost of energy coming off the bench, Herro managed to defeat Kevin Love, Cam Johnson, and Jordan Clarkson to win the 2022 Sixth Man of the Year honors. Now that Tyler has thrived in the sixth man role he was given, the 22-year-old believes that he has “earned” his spot on the team’s starting line-up for the next year.

In an interview, Herro spoke about his desire for starting for the Heat in the upcoming season:

“It’s my fourth year, I think I’ve earned it.”

Tyler Herro on if it’s a priority for him to start next season: Yeah for sure. In someway I would like to start. It’s my fourth year, I think I’ve earned it. We’ll see what happens. pic.twitter.com/fZLNEiAKtg — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) May 31, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as Tyler Herro expresses his wishes to start for the Miami Heat the next season

As soon as the clip went viral, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Tyler is even eligible for a whopping 5-year, $186 million contract extension that the Heat have time till October to offer him. After which, Herro will become a restricted free agent post the 2022-23 season.

It’ll be interesting to see how the front office handles this situation considering his subpar performance in the postseason.