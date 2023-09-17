Backtracking On His Oscar Robertson Pick, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Dishes Love To Magic Johnson On ‘Greatest PG Debate’

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the most iconic players in NBA history. Not only is he an icon, but he’s also played with several icons himself. Having played 20 seasons in the league, ‘Cap’ had the pleasure of playing with two of the greatest point guards of all time, Magic Johnson and Oscar Robertson. Out of the two legends, most would likely choose the former as the better player. However, when asked to pick, he chose Robertson. But now, fast forward a few days and he has backtracked on his pick as he gave Magic his flowers on Twitter.

Advertisement

This situation surrounding the greatest point guard started a few weeks ago. Appearing on Gilbert Arenas’s podcast, Stephen Curry claimed he was the greatest ever at his position, with Magic being a close second. This led to a nationwide debate as everyone tried to get their two cents in. Having joined in himself, Abdul-Jabbar is just one of the many, as he went on to pick neither Steph nor Magic.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar backtracks on earlier comments and picks Magic Johnson over Oscar Robertson

Recently, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was asked to pick the greatest point guard of all time. In a shocking turn of events, he chose Oscar Robertson over Magic Johnson and Stephen Curry. It was a surprising decision, especially given the varying degrees of success he’s had with both guards. But, a few days later, he seemed to regret it.

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, Cap pretty much backtracked on his previous decision and instead gave Magic his flowers. He acknowledged just how special his time with the Los Angeles Lakers was, and how Magic was integral to his success as an NBA superstar. Nevertheless, he didn’t take anything away from The Big O, whom he revered as a great player.

“I was asked earlier this week who’s the best point guard in the NBA. A very difficult question. Steph Curry was mentioned. He’s the best three-point shooter in the NBA and a very valuable player. And, people also mentioned Magic Johnson. I picked Oscar Robertson, but I should have said that Magic really should get the priority because I played with him, we won five world championships together, and he’s my best teammate ever. So, I can’t put anybody else in front of him.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/kaj33/status/1703159176875155779?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

At the end of the day, Abdul-Jabbar had great partnerships with both Magic and Robertson. His time with the Milwaukee Bucks was capped off with one championship, as he played with the latter by his side. However, it was with Magic that he established himself as an all-time great, winning five championships in nine years.

Abdul-Jabbar recently honored another one of the greatest point guard, Stephen Curry

Following the end of the 2022-2023 season, Stephen Curry was awarded the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award. An esteemed award that is granted only to those who have done their part and more in giving back to the community. As expected, Steph was ecstatic about receiving it.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBAonTNT/status/1661171736904097792?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, the award became an even greater honor as it came along with a special message from its namesake. Representing the NBA community, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar thanked the Baby-Faced Assassin for all his hard work and commended him for the same. Something Steph truly appreciated.