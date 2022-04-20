“Bam Adebayo and Joel Embiid need to sit down and have a conversation about what they need to do!”: Warriors’ Draymond Green is tired of the two getting snubbed for DPOY and MVP respectively

Warriors’ Draymond Green believes Joel Embiid and Bam Adebayo deserve the MVP and DPOY honors respectively

The NBA season has reached its best part, i.e, the Playoffs! From what started as a battle of 30 teams, we’ve come down to the top 16 teams from the two conferences. From 450 players, we’ve cut down to 240. As the regular season came to an end, we’ve got with ourselves the nominees for the regular season honors.

We have Taylor Jenkins, Erik Spoelstra, and Monty Williams for the Coach of the Year honors. We recently learned that Marcus Smart has won the DPOY award, ahead of Mikal Bridges and Rudy Gobert. Darius Garland, Ja Morant, and Dejounte Murray are the finalists for the Most Improved Player. The MVP race is between Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, and Joel Embiid.

On the latest episode of the Draymond Green show, DG spoke about how disrespectful it is that Bam Adebayo didn’t finish Top 3 for the DPOY honors. He also talked about Joel Embiid and the MVP race.

“Joel Embiid and Bam Adebayo need to sit and figure out what they need to do to win”: Draymond Green

Despite a second consecutive brilliant season, Joel Embiid is set to finish as the first runner up for the MVP honors. Embiid led the league in scoring, led his team to a 4th seed, and finished with impressive numbers, yet would probably end up as the runner-up in the MVP race, yet again. Nikola Jokic, on the other hand, led his team to a 6th seed and is leading the MVP race yet again.

Along with that, Draymond Green doesn’t understand how Bam Adebayo doesn’t even end up in the Top 3 of the DPOY race, despite the season he’s had. Green has already vented his frustration about Jordan Poole not making it as the MIP.

Green sincerely believes Joel and Bam need to sit down with someone from the league office and figure out what they can do better to actually win when they deserve the honors.

