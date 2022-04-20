“I use the same little life hacks with Jordan Poole as I use with Steph Curry to get him open”: Draymond Green can’t stop gushing about JP, declaring him the 2022 MIP

Warriors point forward Draymond Green warns the league of Jordan Poole being an offensive threat in light of the latter’s recent playoff performances.

It’s safe to say that Warriors basketball is back, with the core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green being intact. The Dubs are looking like solid contenders post missing the playoffs for the last two consecutive seasons.

The Warriors began the season on a very high note, with Steph Curry being the MVP favorite. However, the team did hit a bit of a roadblock in the middle but were able to bounce back. Being locked in as the 3rd seed, GSW was gearing up to face the reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets in the first round.

Amid all of this, Steve Kerr and his crew devoted their time to developing the future of the Warriors organization, proof of this being in players Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, and Andrew Wiggins. The recent playoffs have seen the emergence of Poole as a lethal sniper on the court.

During a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show, the former DPOY put JP in the same breath as Steph Curry.

Draymond Green admits using the same life hacks for Jordan Poole as Stephen Curry.

It’s hard to believe this is Poole’s first postseason appearance, looking at his Games One and Two performances. The 22-year-old has been on a tear, starting for the Warriors with Curry being on restricted minutes rehabbing from his foot injury.

Surprisingly, JP played in the G-league till the last season and was an overall 28th pick in the 2019 draft. Nonetheless, Poole has proven to be a surplus for the Warriors’ shooting, who already have the Splash Brothers.

During a recent segment of his podcast, Green heaped praises on JP, declaring him as the Most Improved Player.

Below are some excerpts from the podcast.

“And then of course we get to the young sensation, the Most Improved Player Jordan Poole, and what he’s doing to defenses is absolutely insane. I mean, you think a defense having to prepare for Stephen Curry, which is a nightmare, and then having to prepare for him twice, said Green.”

“When I’m out there playing with Jordan Poole, like the same little life hacks, if you will, that I use when I’m playing with Steph Curry to get him open.”

Known to have one of the highest basketball IQs in the league, Green was mightily impressed with Poole’s floor game.

With Poole shooting the way he is, the Warriors might have just found a third Splash Brother.