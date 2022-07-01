“Bam Adebayo gotta learn some respect!”: When Kevin Durant savagely called out 6’9″ Heat star for breaking unwritten basketball rule.

Kevin Durant and Bam Adebayo had a verbal spat during Team USA practice after Adebayo breaches a basketball code.

While most NBA stars are at home resting after a long season, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant chose to lead his country to Olympic gold in Tokyo in 2020

Kevin Durant, a standout for the Brooklyn Nets, has never been one to hold back, especially regarding basketball. Durant led Team USA in Tokyo for the 2021 Olympics. Durant led the USA to gold while winning his third Olympic gold medal.

Team USA Men’s Basketball has won Tokyo Olympics gold! #Basketball #Tokyo2020 — InsideHoops.com NBA (@InsideHoops) August 7, 2021

This time around, Team USA looked quite different for Durant. Many of the popular stars that have worn the Team USA jersey did not compete in Tokyo. LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry, and Kyrie Irving decided not to compete in the Olympics in 2021.

Team USA, on the other hand, had an abundance of up-and-coming talent on their roster, including players Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, and Zach LaVine. Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is placed among a roster that includes some of the game’s finest and brightest players.

Kevin Durant gets into a heated exchange with Bam Adebayo during Team USA practice

One of the highlights of the Olympic experience for spectators is seeing the NBA’s biggest talents on the same court during Team USA practice.

These sessions may frequently become heated in the spirit of competitiveness, such as Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan’s intense confrontation during the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona.

In practice, the squad has kept things lighthearted, and as they develop chemistry, they appear to be becoming more at ease with one another. However, there may be awkward confrontations or verbal altercations on occasion.

Kevin Durant went on Twitter to call out Bam Adebayo for breaking an unwritten basketball rule. After Durant drained a corner three, Adebayo stole the ball. If you’ve ever played basketball, you know you shouldn’t take someone else’s ball.

Dog seen me knock down the corner three and proceeds to work on his ball handling with the ball I green bean’d wit. Bro gotta learn some respect @Bam1of1 https://t.co/OX4YeJLa5k — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 22, 2021

Bam Adebayo hit back at KD accusing the former Finals MVP of trying to assert seniority.

Stop Lying @KDTrey5 😐. You Saw @Dame_Lillard Take Your Rock. You Just Tried To Little Bro Me 🖕🏾 https://t.co/D8itKlecs6 — 13am Adebayo💥 (@Bam1of1) July 22, 2021

The beef ended abruptly with neither player willing to escalate the petty issue. Kevin Durant is expected to leave the Brooklyn Nets this offseason, and the Miami Heat are among the clubs interested in acquiring him.

