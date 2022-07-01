Basketball

“Bam Adebayo gotta learn some respect!”: When Kevin Durant savagely called out 6’9″ Heat star for breaking unwritten basketball rule.

"Bam Adebayo gotta learn some respect!": When Kevin Durant savagely called out 6'9" Heat star for breaking unwritten basketball rule.
Hemanth Amar

Previous Article
Derbyshire vs India live streaming: India warm up match live on which channel
Next Article
"Max Verstappen has been fully supportive of Lewis Hamilton"- Christian Horner speaks out against Nelson Piquet and Juri Vips publicly ahead of British GP
NBA Latest Post
"Bam Adebayo gotta learn some respect!": When Kevin Durant savagely called out 6'9" Heat star for breaking unwritten basketball rule.
“Bam Adebayo gotta learn some respect!”: When Kevin Durant savagely called out 6’9″ Heat star for breaking unwritten basketball rule.

Kevin Durant and Bam Adebayo had a verbal spat during Team USA practice after Adebayo…