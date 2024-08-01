mobile app bar

Bam Adebayo Hilariously References 50 Cent Meme to Hit Back at Brian Windhorst for South Sudan Comments

Tonoy Sengupta
Published

Bam Adebayo (L), and Brian Windhorst (R). Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Bam Adebayo may not be on the best terms with ESPN’s Brian Windhorst anymore. A few days ago, the analyst announced that he believed it would be best if the Miami Heat star were to be benched against South Sudan. Yet, in Team USA’s most recent contest against the country, Bam was beyond dominant, which prompted him to respond to the 46-year-old with a hilarious meme on social media.

Against South Sudan, Adebayo had a team-high 18 points, alongside 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, and 2 blocks.

He was incredibly efficient too, shooting 8 of 10 from the field, and 2 of 3 from beyond the arc. Simply put, he was the driving force that led Team USA to their mammoth 103-86 victory, something he remembered to use against Brian Windhorst’s remarks with a hilarious 50 Cent meme.

For the uninitiated, in the meme in question, the rapper is seen hysterically asking the camera, “I’m like, ‘What he say f–k me for?!'”. And indeed, Brian Windhorst’s words have lost all validity considering just how incredible Adebayo was in this contest.

As for the player’s reply, the way he went about it left most of the NBA community in splits, something that also included Donovan Mitchell. The Cleveland Cavaliers star didn’t feel the need to say much, either. He just publicly laughed at the whole ordeal.

Many in the NBA would have likely replied to Windhorst’s words a bit more aggressively, or perhaps just ignored it completely.

But, it appears that the Heat star was in the mood for a little comedy. Consequently, Windy will now likely be the target of quite a bit of mockery, not only due to his take but the player’s response to it as well.

As unfortunate as this may be, it is something that the ESPN analyst risked from the very beginning. After all, when hot takes are made, this backlash is exactly what analysts risk. Now, how he mitigates this damage to his credibility will be interesting to see.

Post Edited By:Sameen Nawathe

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

