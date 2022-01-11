“How the hell do you package $80 million?!”: Kyle Kuzma scoffs at the idea that the Sixers can trade Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris together

Kyle Kuzma is simply in disbelief at the fact that the 76ers want to package Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris together in a trade.

Ben Simmons has been the talk of the NBA ever since the Philadelphia 7ers lost their WCSF series against the Atlanta Hawks, in terms of tradable stars in the league. It’s quite apparent that Simmons has no interest in playing for the Sixers any longer and the faster they find a trade for him, the quicker Philly can get back into title contention.

Unfortunately for the 76ers, their troubles don’t stop at just Ben Simmons. Tobias Harris, a man who signed a 5 year/ $180 million deal in the summer of 2019, has borderline looked like a shell of himself out on the floor, putting up averages of 18.4 points a game on below 30% shooting from beyond the arc.

Seth Curry has been a greater number 2 offensive option to Joel Embiid than Harris, the latter of who is set to make $36 million this season.

Kyle Kuzma on rumors of the Sixers wanting to move off of Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris.

Given that Tobias Harris hasn’t played like expected and well, Ben Simmons hasn’t played at all, looking to trade them wouldn’t be the worst option for Daryl Morey and company. Both Brian Windhorst and Marc J. Spears have gotten rumblings that the Sixers are looking to do exactly that.

Kyle Kuzma, who has been having a stellar season for the Wizards, has been quite active on twitter and hilariously reacted to this news story by saying, “How the hell you package 80ms?”

How the hell you package 80ms 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/b6JSM2KIut — kuz (@kylekuzma) January 11, 2022

This of course, refers to the fact that a straight away deal between the Sixers and another team would require the recipient team to take on Harris’s upcoming $38 million and $40 million along with Simmons’s backended deal that goes on till the 2025 NBA season.

A massive trade between superstars could take place but more than likely would be an offseason move rather than a move at this Feb’s trade deadline.