“That Joel Embiid step-back has Ben Simmons smirking”: 76ers star shows James Harden’s influence in the blowout loss against the Celtics

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid tries the famous James Harden step-back after just one practice session with him

Joel Embiid is easily one of the most skilled big men we have ever seen in the entire history of the NBA.

The man is a monster on the inside, dunking on and dominating people on a nightly basis there. And while that alone is pretty damn good, JoJo can even step back and hit the outside shot, whether it be the mid-range, or the three-ball.

Speaking of stepping back though, we have to talk about James Harden too, right? The man is an absolute pioneer in the art of the ‘almost a travel, but not quite’ step-back. And well, now that he is a teammate of one Joel Embiid, he was seen trying vigorously to teach him this absolute work of art.

James Harden and Joel Embiid working on their step back 🔥 (Via @rich_hofmann ) pic.twitter.com/kfyxx3YKfe — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 15, 2022

But it doesn’t stop there.

Joel Embiid takes adding to his bag of tricks very seriously, which clearly includes the step-back as well.

Why is it so clear though, you ask? Well then, let’s get into it, shall we?

Joel Embiid tries and fails to do the James Harden step-back properly against the Celtics, and gets blocked

Okay, truth be told, he was called for the travel first. But a block is a block, right?

In case you haven’t seen the clip we’re talking about here, this all probably sounds like total gibberish to you. And to solve that little problem, we have the clip for you, right here.

Our only gripe about this whole situation is that we didn’t get to see James Harden’s immediate reaction to what he’d just seen from his superstar teammate.

Still, we doubt there’d be anything but pride written all over his face… the parts that aren’t covered by the Beard already, at least.

