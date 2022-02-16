“James Wiseman has looked really good in the 5v5 scrimmages!”: Warriors’ Steve Kerr releases massive injury update on their young star and his knee ailment

Steve Kerr releases major update on Warriors star James Wiseman and his oncoming return from knee injury

It might officially be scary hours… just not for the Brooklyn Nets.

The Golden State Warriors have been without Draymond Green for a long stretch, and James Wiseman, completely this season. But, while there is the occasional blip, the franchise has held up pretty well during this period.

While they probably won’t catch the Suns for the first seed, the team still sits strong at 2nd, with a record of 42-16. And while the 3rd seeded Grizzlies aren’t far behind at 41-18, overall, this isn’t a bad situation to be in.

Still, having Draymond Green in the lineup would help magnanimously on both ends of the floor. But even with him, the problems don’t end.

Green is 6’5”, while Kevon Looney is 6’9”. Yes, they’ve both played really, really well at the center spot, but the fact of the matter is, the Warriors need some size too. And that is where a certain sophomore player comes into the equation.

James Wiseman has been out with a meniscus injury for quite some time now. And we won’t lie to you, the injury, from when it happened last season, was a terrible one.

Due to it, a part of Wiseman’s meniscus has had to be removed, which is never ideal. But, the man does seem to be taking steps towards progression. And recently, he took a massive, massive one, that Dubs fans will absolutely LOVE hearing about.

So, without further ado, let’s get into it, shall we?

Steve Kerr talks about James Wiseman has looked during his 5v5 scrimmages

It only feels like yesterday when the giant started contact training with the Dubs again. So, when it was recently revealed that the man would be playing 5v5 scrimmages already, fans were understandably ecstatic.

Still, there was also an air of nervousness, with the prevailing thought on everyone’s mind being, ‘Yeah, but how will he look?’. And well, Warriors head coach, Steve Kerr, recently came out with the answer to exactly that question.

Kerr’s update after James Wiseman played 5-on-5 (via @DamonAndRatto): “He looked good. I talked to him after, he said he felt great. We don’t know what it means long-term…We don’t have a timetable and we don’t really know what’s next…We’re just taking it one day at a time.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 16, 2022

Getting Wiseman back will be absolutely huge for the Dubs. And at this rate, his return could be here as soon as the first week of March.

Fingers crossed Warriors Nation, but things finally seem to be coming together nicely.

