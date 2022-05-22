“Bam Adebayo looked like prime Shaquille O’Neal out there!”: NBA Twitter lauds the Miami big man for a dominant 31-point double-double leading the Heat to a 109-103 Game 3 win

Bam Adebayo put on a remarkable performance recording 31 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals, and a block in the Heat’s Game 3 win over the Celtics.

The Boston Celtics–Miami Heat Game 3 clash was an action-packed thriller, to say the least. The bout witnessed Jimmy Butler, Jayson Tatum, and Marcus Smart leave the game with injuries, with Bam Adebayo leading his team and getting them over the line.

In 41:30 minutes of playing time, Adebayo managed to stuff the stat sheet recording 31 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals, and a block. His performance helped Miami win Game 3 109-103, going up 2-1 in the Western Conference Finals series.

Bam Adebayo steps up BIG TIME to lead the Heat to the W 💪 pic.twitter.com/tL3yh07pac — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 22, 2022

The undersized center also etched his name in Miami Heat records books, as only the 3rd player in franchise history with multiple playoff games recording 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 60% FG. The All-Star joins the elite company of LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

Bam Adebayo had his 2nd career playoff game with 30 points, 10 rebounds and 60% FG pct. Bam joins LeBron James (5) and Dwyane Wade (2) as the only Heat players with multiple playoff games of that kind. pic.twitter.com/tSzlseIzuD — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 22, 2022

NBA Twitter lauds Bam Adebayo for his game-winning performance

As soon as the clash ended in Miami’s favor, NBA Twitter appreciated Adebayo for his performance.

BIG TIME BAMONTE — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 22, 2022

The @MiamiHEAT is a reflection of this city like no other professional franchise. We get hit in the mouth we get the fuck up and Hit back. Don’t ever doubt @Bam1of1 He’s a warrior — Luther Luke Campbell (@unclelukereal1) May 22, 2022

Give Bam Adebayo his due. 31 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals. The Heat needed that tonight, especially after Jimmy went out. Bam played like a star. — Will Manso (@WillManso) May 22, 2022

Bam Adebayo in the 1st 6 mins of Game 3 pic.twitter.com/N7AmlYMNlu — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) May 22, 2022

I just came home after watching Everything Everywhere All At Once and Bam Adebayo is out there looking like Baby KG after we called him out ?? I like that — Ahmed🇸🇴/Kendrick Lamar’s Publicist (@big_business_) May 22, 2022

Unlike the first two games of the series, Bam really showed up today. If the Heat wishes to advance to the finals, Adebayo will have to lead his team with a similar mindset as he had today.