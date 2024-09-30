mobile app bar

Bam Adebayo Speaks About Stephen Curry’s “Iconic” Night-Night in Paris After Lionel Messi Recreated It

Prateek Singh
Published

Stephen Curry made his Olympics debut this year in Paris and came back home with a gold medal. He created several iconic moments along the way, but nothing tops his ‘night-night’ celebration during the gold medal game. MLS superstar Lionel Messi recreated the iconic celly during his game against Philadelphia.

Therefore, Steph’s Team USA teammate, Bam Adebayo, was asked during his Media Day interaction with reporters, how he feels about iconic athletes like Messi recreating the celebration.

The 27-year-old said that the biggest takeaway for him is that Steph did it on his Olympic debut.

He said, “For me, it’s just realizing that it was his first one, and to do that on that stage and it being the first one. I always make the joke that Steph is my rookie in the Olympics. For him to do that, that was pretty iconic.”

“I mean, the resume speaks for itself and the person that he is. So, it was only due time until you have another iconic moment like that.”

The Argentinian World Cup winner scored two goals against Philadelphia in the last game. After scoring his second goal in the 30th minute, Messi did Curry’s ‘night-night’ gesture to suggest that the game is over and everyone can go to sleep.

