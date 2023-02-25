“Banana Pudding”: Luka Doncic and Ja Morant Candidly Reveal Their Favorite Cheat Day Meal

This season has really been a turning point for the younger generation of stars. With Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, and Ja Morant‘s evolution, the league has finally acknowledged their potential to be future global superstars. Naturally, popular media has already begun to market and project this next breed of superstars.

In fact, ESPN invited Donovan Mitchell, Luka Doncic, Ja Morant, and Jayson Tatum before the All-Star for an interactive interview. Malika Andrews acted as a gracious host and asked questions that could give fans a peek into their favorite athletes’ lives. One of the more entertaining questions featured Malika Andrews asking the players about their favorite cheat day meal.

Ja Morant, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Donovan Mitchell reveal their favorite cheat day meal

In an interview, Andrews asked the young stars a variety of questions. The usual theme was based on things they liked that they could share easily. As her final question, Andrews asked everyone present what their favorite cheat day meal was.

The first one to answer was Cavaliers’ star guard Donovan Mitchell. Spida crowned sweet potatoes as his favorite cheat day meal. When Malika enquired whether he liked sweet potato fries, Mitchell confessed he liked them straight.

Jayson Tatum’s choice was a little more relatable. He named ice cream sandwiches his favorite rule-breaking snack. Luka Doncic, on the other hand, chose snickers ice cream. Whereas Ja Morant picked homemade banana puddings as his favorite cheat day meal.

The NBA has extraordinary talent in its ranks

The league is at a bittersweet juncture. While some legends are at the cusp of retirement, there are young stars already gearing up to take the reigns from their predecessors. Players like Ja Morant, Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell, and Jayson Tatum are among the elite athletes in the world. Their performances are accentuated by their ability to stun crowds.

And even though the NBA is gearing up for the time when Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant retire, there is ample hope for the league. Especially these four are proving themselves to be legends in the making. Without a doubt, the league will belong to them in the next few years.

