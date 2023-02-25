Following Departure From LeBron James, Patrick Beverley Receives Praise From DeMar DeRozan Amidst Bulls Blowout Win

Feb 24, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Patrick Beverley (21) celebrates as he walks off the court during the second half of an NBA game against the Brooklyn Nets at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls entered the All-Star Weekend with 6 straight losses. However, in the first game post the break, and after acquiring Patrick Beverley, Billy Donovan’s boys played some perfect team basketball.

Hosting the Brooklyn Nets at the United Center, DeMar DeRozan and co. looked like the more dominant time for the entire 48 minutes of the contest. The clash witnessed 0 lead changes nor any ties and ended up with the Illinois-based franchise grabbing a huge 131-87 win.

That’s more like it. 44-point Bulls Win! pic.twitter.com/DoLaLFBHNm — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 25, 2023

Creating history, the Bulls now record the largest win to snap a single-season losing streak of 6+ games.

The Bulls won by 44 points on Friday against the Nets to snap their 6-game losing streak. That is the largest win to snap a single-season losing streak of 6+ games in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/H02xSdj5sP — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 25, 2023

“Patrick Beverley holds everybody accountable”: DeMar DeRozan

In his first game suiting up as a Chicago Bull, Beverley put up numbers better than his season averages.

Recording 8 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists, Pat Bev lodged a box plus-minus of +24 in the 22:10 minutes he took on the floor.

Patrick Beverley Bulls debut: 8 PTS

5 REB

4 AST Beat the Nets by 44 points. pic.twitter.com/nK9wOe2bmg — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 25, 2023

Following the win, Deebo had some high praises for the defensive star. Lauding the 34-year-old for competing at a high level, DeRozan said:

“He holds everybody accountable and is going to compete at a high level. When you see a teammate with that type of mentality, you’ve got to follow behind it.”

DeMar DeRozan on Pat Beverley: “He holds everybody accountable and is going to compete at a high level. When you see a teammate with that type of mentality, you’ve got to follow behind it.” — Cody Westerlund (@CodyWesterlund) February 25, 2023

Pat Bev loves playing for the Bulls

Having grown up in Chicago, the 6-foot-1 star had an incredible time playing for his home team.

Immediately after the contest got over, the 3-time All-Defensive member couldn’t contain his happiness, representing the Bulls. Taking it to Twitter, Patrick wrote:

What a night❤️❤️❤️ I really play for the BULLS — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) February 25, 2023

The combo guard averaged 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 26.9 MPG during his stint with the Los Angeles Lakers. Putting up 8/5/4 in only his first game, Pat Bev could play an impactful role in the Bulls’ quest of clinching a playoff spot.

