HomeSearch

Following Departure From LeBron James, Patrick Beverley Receives Praise From DeMar DeRozan Amidst Bulls Blowout Win

Advait Jajodia
|Published 25/02/2023

“Patrick Beverley is going to compete at a high level”: Following Departure From LeBron James, Patrick Beverley Receives Praise From DeMar DeRozan Amidst Bulls Blowout Win

Feb 24, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Patrick Beverley (21) celebrates as he walks off the court during the second half of an NBA game against the Brooklyn Nets at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls entered the All-Star Weekend with 6 straight losses. However, in the first game post the break, and after acquiring Patrick Beverley, Billy Donovan’s boys played some perfect team basketball.

Hosting the Brooklyn Nets at the United Center, DeMar DeRozan and co. looked like the more dominant time for the entire 48 minutes of the contest. The clash witnessed 0 lead changes nor any ties and ended up with the Illinois-based franchise grabbing a huge 131-87 win.

Creating history, the Bulls now record the largest win to snap a single-season losing streak of 6+ games.

Also Read: Stephen Curry Explained his Composure During Legendary Sequence Against Clippers

“Patrick Beverley holds everybody accountable”: DeMar DeRozan

In his first game suiting up as a Chicago Bull, Beverley put up numbers better than his season averages.

Recording 8 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists, Pat Bev lodged a box plus-minus of +24 in the 22:10 minutes he took on the floor.

Following the win, Deebo had some high praises for the defensive star. Lauding the 34-year-old for competing at a high level, DeRozan said:

“He holds everybody accountable and is going to compete at a high level. When you see a teammate with that type of mentality, you’ve got to follow behind it.”

Pat Bev loves playing for the Bulls

Having grown up in Chicago, the 6-foot-1 star had an incredible time playing for his home team.

Immediately after the contest got over, the 3-time All-Defensive member couldn’t contain his happiness, representing the Bulls. Taking it to Twitter, Patrick wrote:

The combo guard averaged 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 26.9 MPG during his stint with the Los Angeles Lakers. Putting up 8/5/4 in only his first game, Pat Bev could play an impactful role in the Bulls’ quest of clinching a playoff spot.

Also Read: Russell Westbrook Bets On His Shooting Ahead Of Clippers Debut

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national-level basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 20 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 11 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Read more from Advait Jajodia