“Baptized John Collins”: Days After Michael Jordan’s Acknowledgement, Former Knicks Guard Declares Anthony Edwards an Alien

Anthony Edwards has been turning heads lately with his performances in the league. The young Timberwolves guard has earned the attention of some of the top veterans in the league, who are comparing him to the great Michael Jordan. Just days after MJ acknowledged the similarity between his and Ant’s playing style, former New York Knicks guard Theo Pinson has more praise for the young star.

In the latest episode of ‘Tidal League’s Run Your Race podcast, Pinson expressed his amazement after witnessing Edwards’ poster dunk over the Utah Jazz’s John Collins on Monday. The dunk has earned Ant the moniker of the NBA’s most ferocious dunker, given his collection of insane posters in league history.

Pinson believes that Anthony Edwards’ skills are out of the world, which makes him an alien stepping into the league. Reacting to this insane poster, the former Knicks guard said,

“Anthony Edwards is an alien! What he did? He baptized John Collins. What the hell? He had ill intentions that whole time. Did he dislocate his damn finger?”

Given how powerful the dunk was, the game ended with Collins exiting with a head contusion and Edwards dislocating a finger on his left hand. The game was a breezy 114-104 win for the Timberwolves, with Ant finishing the night with 32 points for his team.

Ant put up a great show that night carrying the team, given the Timberwolves’ primary big men Rudy Gobert and Karl Anthony-Towns are out due to injuries. Naz Reid, who replaced Gobert that night, left the game with a head injury. It was commendable for Edwards to carry his team in such a crucial standoff, giving off the impression of a strong title contention team in Minnesota with Ant leading the way.

Anthony Edwards has earned a nod of acknowledgment from Michael Jordan

Many fans and veterans in the league have constantly been comparing Anthony Edwards to the 6x NBA champion, Michael Jordan. Kevin Garnett had recently expressed how Edwards’ style of play reminds him of the rookie ’84 Jordan.

Well, seems like Jordan is quite well aware of these comparisons. As Chris Broussard mentioned in FS1’s UNDISPUTED, the 6x NBA champion added his nod to the comparison, claiming that he finds similarities between his and Edwards’ game to quite an extent.

Though Ant might have received acknowledgment from the great Jordan, it might take him a while to prove the same to the veteran analyst Skip Bayless. The FS1 analyst is a longstanding supporter of Michael Jordan and finds the Ant’s comparison to MJ ‘laughable.’

In a debate with Keyshawn Johnson, Bayless highlighted the Timberwolves’ recent loss against the Denver Nuggets by 3 points, despite Ant playing an excellent 30-point game. For Ant to earn his flowers from Skip, he might have to prove himself to be a clutch player as Jordan and carry his team to crucial wins, the same way MJ did in the early 80s and the 90s.