Battling for 1st Seed, Injury Report for Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray vs Grizzlies Set to Worry Nuggets Fans

Prateek Singh
Published

Apr 10, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and guard Jamal Murray (27) talk in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets are set to take on the Memphis Grizzlies in the last game of the regular season. Even though they have clinched the playoff position, the race to the number one seed is still on. However, it seems that this road to the number one seed will be tough for the Nuggets because their star players Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are reeling from injuries.

According to the official injury report, Jokic and Murray are listed as ‘Questionable’ for the next game. The Joker is recovering from a left hip inflammation whereas Murray suffers a right knee inflammation. Apart from these two stars, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Reggie Jackson, and Zeke Nnaji are also listed as ‘Questionable’.

Needless to say, during the game-time decision, if these players are rested, the Nuggets will have a tough time going past the Grizzlies.

In the Western Conference, the top three teams are tied for the first spot with a record of 56-25. However, the Nuggets are the only ones with a recent loss on the chart. They lost their last game against the San Antonio Spurs 120-121, who came up with a comeback win, despite having their star-studded starting five on the court.

Now with the possibility of these players not even lacing up against the Grizzlies, the Nuggets might lose their chances of finishing as the first seed in the conference.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray’s season so far

The defending champions started this campaign right where they left it last season. They have been phenomenal so far and the credit for that goes to the genius of Jokic and the incredible form of Jamal Murray. According to StatMuse, the 27-year-old is averaging 21.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 1 block per game in the 58 games, this season. He is also shooting at an impressive 48% from the field, 42.5% from the three-point line, and 85% from the free-throw line.

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Joker, on the other hand, has had an MVP worthy season so far. The two-time MVP is averaging 26.6 points, 12.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists, and 1.3 steals, per game in 78 games, this season. He is shooting 58.2% from the field, 35.9% from the three-point line, and 81.9% from the free-throw line. With performances like these, the Nuggets have been very dominant in the West but now the effect of a long season is starting to show on the injury reports.

Post Edited By:Hitesh Nigam

x-iconlinkedin-icon

