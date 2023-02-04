“B**ch A** Jamal Murray Had One Good Playoff Run”: Bones Hyland’s Sister Goes At Nuggets Guard For Posting Cryptic Message

The Denver Nuggets have established themselves as the definitive number seed in the Western Conference this season with a 36-16 record. The Memphis Grizzlies, who have gone 3-7 in their last 10, are 4 games back from the first seed but if Jamal Murray and company continue at this pace, it’s safe to say they will end the season as the first seed.

Nikola Jokic has been making his case for becoming the first person to 3-peat as regular season MVP since Larry Bird, averaging a triple double on the season. Murray, who plays second fiddle to Jokic, doesn’t quite look like himself yet but has been working towards playing like the pre-injury version of himself.

Despite being the number one seed however, there does seem to be trouble in ‘paradise’. Bones Hyland, their young, shifty guard who comes off the bench, is on the trade market and the reasoning behind it has to do something with Jamal Murray.

Also read: “Joel Embiid Went Against Nikola Jokic and Made Him Look Like a JOKE!”: Skip Bayless Names Sixers As THE Team in the NBA

Bones Hyland’s friends go at Jamal Murray on Twitter

“Bones Hyland is getting traded. It’s a matter of where and for what,” said Tim MacMahon of ESPN. When this was tweeted out by NBA Central, Jamal Murray reportedly liked this tweet and then swiftly liked it. He would then post a cryptic message on Twitter a couple hours later.

Do not complain about what you didn’t get

From the work you didn’t put in .. — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) February 3, 2023

Upon tweeting this out, two people who are both followed by Bones went at Jamal along with his sister saying he only ever had one good Playoff run while spewing profanities at him.

damn bones got his friends talking for him pic.twitter.com/1qV3Lt8e6S — 🃏 (@bhxvan) February 3, 2023

His sister too pic.twitter.com/Ep4tr3Qr5y — SkoAvs misser 🇱🇻 (@ArbysWRLD) February 3, 2023

Bones and Murray don’t follow each other on social media any longer and the former even unfollowed the official Denver Nuggets social media accounts before following them back again, perhaps at the behest of his P/R team.

Jamal Murray went off in the 2020 Playoffs

Jamal Murray had one of the greatest scoring runs in a Playoff series when his Nuggets bested Donovan Mitchell’s Utah Jazz in the first round in 2020. He scored 50+ points twice in that 7 game series while also scoring 36 in one game and 40 in another.

He did have quite a few lows as well, going for 14 and 12 points in games 2 and 3. He wouldn’t score 50+ points in the Playoffs again but did drop 40 on the Clippers in Game 7 en route to the Nuggets second straight ‘down 3-1′ comeback.

Also read: “Triple-Double Nikola Jokic remains the GOAT”: NBA Twitter Reacts as Nuggets Improve to 17-0 When the Joker Records Triple-Doubles