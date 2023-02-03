“Triple-Double Nikola Jokic remains the GOAT”: NBA Twitter Reacts as Nuggets Improve to 17-0 When the Joker Records Triple-Doubles

Jan 31, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) looks on during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Very unlike them, the Denver Nuggets lost back-to-back games on the road in their recent 3-game road trip. However, Nikola Jokic and co. decided to redeem themselves by grabbing a huge win against the New Orleans Pelicans, and the Golden State Warriors yesterday night.

As expected, the Joker had a huge performance. Coming off a 26-point triple-double, the Serbian superstar stuffed the stat sheet yet again.

Having played 32:42 minutes against Stephen Curry and co., the reigning MVP went on to record 22 points, 14 rebounds, and 16 assists.

Back-to-back 20/10/15 games for Nikola Jokic

🃏 14 REB



NBA Twitter reacts as the Nuggets remain undefeated when Nikola Jokic records a triple-double

With the performance on Thursday night, Jokic records his 17th triple-double of the season. And whenever Nikola has gone on to lodge a triple-double this season, Mike Malone’s boys have won the game.

Nikola Jokic has 17 triple-doubles this season. The Nuggets are 17-0 in those games.

As soon as this fact went viral on social media, NBA Twitter erupted with reactions.

It's almost as if his value exceeds that of any other player.

A center possibly averaging a triple double for the season is wild

Man, regardless of what team you're a fan of, please put some respect on this man's name. A threepeat of MVPs is a legendary achievement in any sport and we might just be witnessing it happen right in front of us. Insane.

Is a third MVP on the cards for the Joker?

The Nuggets are currently the best in the West with a 36-16 record. While the likes of Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, KCP, and Michael Porter Jr., among others have been playing really well, Jokic has been the main reason behind the team’s success.

The 5-time All-Star has been putting up 25 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 10.1 assists per game – on pace to become the first-ever center to average a triple-double for the entire season.

Not only did the Nuggets big man win the Western Conference Player of the Month honours for January, but he has also been ranking #1 on the MVP Ladder.

Joker takes home Western Conference Player of the Month honors

