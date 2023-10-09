“Beat Allen Iverson for 10 Bands!”: 2 Months Before Diddy’s ‘$3 Million Claim,’ Quadruple Platinum Rapper ‘Boasted’ about $10,000 Win over Sixers Legend

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Allen Iverson is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

About a year ago, quadruple platinum rapper Ma$e claimed to have taken $10,000 from Allen Iverson. The Answer, as Iverson was fondly referred to, is hands down one of the greatest players in NBA history. This is why it was surprising to learn for many fans that the Philadelphia Sixers legend lost the “10 bands” after a one-on-one contest against Ma$e.

The rapper from Jacksonville, Florida made these claims just two months before facing allegations that he owes fellow rapper Puff Diddy $3,000,000. Ma$e has also claimed to have some funds pending from Diddy. However, the 48-year-old rapper, whose album Harlem World went quadruple platinum, dropped a bombshell on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast when he talked about beating Iverson.

Ma$e claims he beat Allen Iverson one-on-one for $10,000

Known for his incredible handles and his ability to take any player one-on-one, Allen Iverson was a menace on the court. However, there were times when even AI met his match on the hardwood. Although, no one would have expected one of them to be rapper Ma$e.

Appearing on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Ma$e revealed that he beat Iverson 1v1 for $10,000. Playing in Atlanta, Georgia, it was AI who issued the challenge to Ma$e. The winner of the game would be the first player to get 10 points. But the caveat was that AI would start at zero points and the rapper would start at eight.

So, essentially, all Ma$e needed was one bucket to win the contest. And, unfortunately for Iverson, the rapper was taking no prisoners that day. Pulling off an insane fake jab step that even ‘The Answer’ had no answer to, Ma$e scored the basket and claimed his $10,000 prize. It was an incredible moment, that according to Ma$e, Iverson discounted as cheating. Nevertheless, he left A-Town thinking he was $10,000 richer. Ma$e told the podcast crew:

“I beat AI [Allen Iverson] in Atlanta for 10 bands! Ask him. He’s gonna say I cheated, but I beat him!…He said, ‘You got eight points and I got zero, we playing to 10!’. I said, ‘All we need is one basket? This ni**a is crazy! I don’t care where this ni**a from!'”

It must have been quite an embarrassing loss for AI, who likely never underestimated an opponent after that. After all, while he certainly could have afforded the money, it was about the principle of it all. AI probably couldn’t accept the fact that he lost to a rapper.

AI refused to pay Ma$e the $10,000 claiming the rapper kept fouling him

The story of the matchup is certainly true, but Allen Iverson claims things went differently. The 48-year-old once recalled how the match took place in 2002, but it was a lot tougher for him. Rather than a 10-point game, they played to 20, with Ma$e starting at 19. Iverson hoped to score 20 points straight and take home the money.

Unfortunately for Ma$e, Iverson got to keep his money even though he didn’t score 20. According to AI, the rapper fouled him way too much and managed to score the ball after hitting him with a hard foul. This didn’t sit well with Iverson who refused to pay.

“So we started playing, and once I stopped him five times in a row, he started beating me up, fouling me every time. I tied it at 19, and he knew he was in trouble because I shot a jumper and missed, and he grabbed the rebound and put it back in. He didn’t take it back or nothing. And then he ran off the court, jumping around like he won.”

It certainly must have been an entertaining and hectic game to watch. Neither of them would have backed down from their claim once the game was over, and knowing AI, there was no way he was paying anybody anything.