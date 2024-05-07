“They Thought I Was Crazy”: Timberwolves’ 2–0 Lead Over Denver Has Dwight Howard Pumped

The Minnesota Timberwolves handed a 26-point thrashing to the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of their second-round series, winning the contest 106-80. While Edwards snapped his 40-point streak, he and Karl-Anthony Towns added 27 points each and took the team to a 2-0 lead. As the Wolves’ big men have come up in the playoffs to dominate opponents, former Laker Dwight Howard has the Timberwolves side ending the contest in just five games.

After Denver’s Game 2 loss, the league’s former ‘Superman’ took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to talk about how his predictions for the Denver Timberwolves series are coming true. He even captioned his post,

“I said Minnesota in 5 and they thought I was crazy Stop acting like I don’t know basketball”.

On his show, ‘Above the Rim with DH 12’, the former 3-time Defensive Player of the Year provided several reasons behind his take, including a leader in Ant, depth in the squad, and three big bodies. Having faced and defeated the Nuggets in the 2020 playoffs, coupled with the fact that Howard is considered a “Jokic-stopper”, his claim makes sense.

The post had a video snippet from his podcast, where the former Magic gave his reasons,

“Minnesota in 5! They got the total package: they have great coaches, they have depth, and they have three bigs that can match up against Jokic. They got a dawg, a leader of the pack in Anthony Edwards.”

The former Lakers big man also saw a lot of similarities between the current Minnesota team and the 2020 ‘bubble Lakers‘, a team Howard won a championship with. For the 38-year-old, the major similarities lie in the big three of Minnesota (Towns, Gobert, and Naz Ried) to contain Jokic’s advances, similar to that of the Lakers big men (Anthony Davis, JaVale McGee, and Dwight Howard).

Additionally, Howard also found a lot of similarities between LeBron and Edwards, as they acted as the leaders for their respective teams. But, from the looks of it, he is just trying to find a way back into the league, as his ‘attention-seeking’ antics have only ballooned over the last few weeks.

Dwight Howard loves reminding teams what they are missing out on

The Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks were shown their way out of the playoffs following defeats against the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers, respectively. After the two championship hopefuls failed to make it past the first round, Howard posted two interesting images on X, with the caption,

“When you want to save the day but it’s too late.”

While it’s unknown how he might have affected the outcome of these series, the 38-year-old still believes that having him on the team would have proven useful in many ways, similar to his take on the Lakers. When the Lake squad recently lost to the Denver side in back-to-back playoffs, Howard quickly reminded them about his impact, provided they did not break up the 2020 squad.