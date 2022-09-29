Beating Kevin Durant and His Longhorns With a 22-point Game Got USC’s Nick Young His Recognition

You might remember Swaggy P for the things he did other than playing basketball, but the man was good at his craft, sometimes even better than Kevin Durant.

It hasn’t been long since Nick Young last played in the NBA. Although he never got to retire and played his last game four years ago, basketball fans have not forgotten him. Warriors fans must remember him from the 2018 Championship.

Lakers fans, however, will remember him forever. No matter if he has not had anything big for it, Swaggy P had a way about him that always made him a crowd favourite.

The lob-city Clippers might have a vivid memory of his crucial 19-point performance against Kevin Durant and Co. in 2012 which clinched them a Playoffs spot.

That wasn’t the first time Young proved his prowess in front of the Slim Reaper. They both were from the same Draft class, and the 6’7 shooting from USC played KD and bettered his team during their college career as well.

Also read: “Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving Need to Respect Steve Nash More!”: Skip Bayless Makes a Case About the Nets’ HC Not Getting Over the Chaotic Offseason

Nick Young led his USC side to upset Kevin Durant and his Texas Longhorns in NCAA

Talking on Vlad TV, the 16th pick of the 2007 draft remembered his USC days when he went head-to-head against Durant for the time and how Texas forward helped him get famous years before the draft.

Not many people could say they have beaten the #2 pick of the Seattle Supersonics and National Player of the Year of 2007 in the NCAA Playoffs. Young and his team brutally knocked KD and Co. out in the second round of the knockouts.

Swaggy P led the University of South Carolina with his 22-point performance and did just that. He wasted Durant’s 30-point and 9-rebound effort for the Texas Longhorns, beating them 87-68.

Also read: “Byron Scott Went to Basket Like Russell Westbrook, But Didn’t Miss Any Jumpshots”: Bad Boy Pistons Man Compares Two Lakers Stars While Taking a Shot at Brodie

Young had only a few such impactful games in the NBA. His three 3-pointers in under a minute to win a first-round game against the Memphis Grizzlies was one of them.