“Become All-Defense”: Draymond Green Heaps Praise on Jonathan Kuminga for Rising to the Challenge

The Golden State Warriors took off once they added Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline last year, but there was uncertainty around the team all summer as the Jonathan Kuminga contract situation overrode any of the good vibes from the spring. Even after Kuminga signed a one-year deal with a club option for a second, it was viewed by most as a move designed to set up a trade at a later date.

That mentality is out the window after an impressive 4-1 start in which Kuminga has earned a permanent starting spot with his play on both ends of the floor. While he was pushed to the fringes last year, only to be used as a last resort, now he’s an integral part of their best five. Consequently, he is also a huge reason why the Warriors seem to have taken the leap to become a real contender.

Kuminga’s teammate Draymond Green had nothing but good things to say about him on the most recent episode of The Draymond Green Show, a sure sign that he is winning over the veteran leadership on the team.

“What Jonathan Kuminga has been doing, I want to talk about it,” Green said. “JK, the way he’s defending … You know, we told him at the beginning of the season, ‘If you wanna do it differently, become All-Defense.’ And he’s taken that challenge.”

“That man guarded the s*** out of Ja Morant on Monday night, and then guarded the hell out of James Harden on Tuesday night. That is elite-level defending,” the 4x NBA champion added.

The 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year and nine-time All-Defensive team member further listed out all the great things Kuminga has done, and included his offensive evolution, as the cherry on top

“He’s picking up guys full-court, he’s pressing up and using his length as they get into the paint, doing a better job of learning to defend without fouling although he’s pressuring. The reads that he’s making on the offensive end, the passes that he’s making, he’s so poised and under control,” Green continued.

“The rebounding, he’s been rebounding the hell out of the ball, saying over everyone to go and grab rebounds. Green reiterated that Kuminga was playing some incredible basketball, which has also resulted in coach Steve Kerr coming out and clarifying any doubts anyone might have had about him being a starter.

The vibes are back to being immaculate in Warriors Land. Kuminga’s ascension has paid immediate dividends, and it should help long-term, too, as he’s able to shoulder more of the load and take some pressure off of Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler each night.

The Warriors were undone by injuries last year, but with Kuminga playing this way and a championship player like Al Horford in the fold, if they can stay healthy this time around, there’s reason to believe they can beat anybody.