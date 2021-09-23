“Stephen Curry really helped a fan get richer by $5,000”: When the Warriors MVP graciously ditched his huddle to help a fan win a contest during the timeout

Back in the 2016-2017 season, during the Warriors-Nets clash, Stephen Curry helped a fan win $5,000 by sneaking into her timeout contest.

Stephen Curry is truly the greatest shooter the league has ever seen. For over 13 years, the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter has been mesmerising us with his jaw-dropping long-distance shots. With the way he uses the three-point line, Steph has completely revolutionised how modern basketball is played.

Chef Curry is one of the most loved players in the NBA. Due to his incredible performances and his down-to-earth attitude, the 2-time MVP has millions of admirers all over the world.

Also Read: Fans panic as the Warriors star could be in line to miss every single home game during the 2021-22 NBA season

The Baby-Faced Assassin has had several fan encounters during the course of his illustrious career. However, one of the most selfless ones occurred back in the 2016-2017 season. On 25th February 2017, the Warriors hosted the Brooklyn Nets at the Oracle Arena. And during one of the timeouts, Steph ditched his huddle in order to help a fan get richer by $5,000.

Stephen Curry helped a fan win $5,000 during a contest amidst a timeout

During one of the timeouts during the Warriors-Nets encounter, a lucky fan, Carly, participated in a skee-ball-style contest. If tossed the ball right, the fan could’ve won up to a lot of money. However, the fan had some trouble getting the first two balls inside the huge canisters.

As she rolled the third ball, Curry sneakily ditched his timeout huddle, caught the ball as it flew off the ramp, dunked in the $2,500 canister and ran back to his bench as if nothing had happened. Since it was the golden ball, Carly walked home with double winnings.

Here, have a look at how the event occurred.

It surely was a wholesome moment leaving the entire arena in awe of Curry.

Als Read: When Ayesha Curry made her now-infamous comments about wanting more attention from men

That very game GSW won the encounter 112-95 behind Stephen’s 27 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists performance.

Even though he had 5 official assists that game, Curry’s best assist was helping this fan win $5,000, which clearly was the highlight of the game.