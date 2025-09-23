“Being Giannis Antetokounmpo is Not Only the Good Things”: Bucks Star Speaks About His Burdens Without Holding Back

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a superhero on the court, a 6’11” amalgam of speed and power capable of putting an entire team on his back. Giannis has more than earned the nickname ‘The Greek Freak’ throughout his career as he’s won two MVPs, been named to seven straight All-NBA First Teams and won the 2021 title with his Milwaukee Bucks.

Looking at Giannis, it seems there’s nothing he can’t do. Physically, that may be true, but being a superstar athlete is about so much more than measurable attributes. There are burdens and expectations to meet from your team, your fans and your city, not to mention the desire to provide a better life for your family.

That’s especially true of Giannis. As Nigerian immigrants that emigrated to Greece, he and his family overcame much to get where they are today. Giannis recently spoke with Sport24 about those difficulties, and about how he’s still trying to repay his family for the sacrifices they made for him.

“I went to a public school, down in Sepolia, where I finished elementary, middle, and high school,” Giannis said. “My two younger brothers, Kostas and Alex, went to private schools. I found myself in a position to offer that to my siblings. My father saw that. That’s enough,” the ‘Greek Freak’ added.

Giannis’ father passed away in 2017, but not before he got to see his son begin to blossom into one of the best players in the world. That was the year that Giannis won the Most Improved Player award, made his first All-Star appearance and finished seventh in the MVP voting. Since then he’s only gotten better, as he finished sixth the following year and has been top-four in the seven years since.

Giannis has so many responsibilities on his plate. He’s the most important player on the Bucks and on Team Greece. He’s the primary breadwinner for his family, a community leader and philanthropist in Milwaukee.

“Being Giannis Antetokounmpo is not only the good things,” he said. “It also comes with a burden … You have to be correct,” he continued. “You have to be a role model for kids. You have to be able to inspire the next generation by being authentic and humble.”

To this credit, Giannis has done that and more without exception. He’s never run afoul of the law or had even a whiff of scandal. The closest he’s come is the ongoing speculation about whether he’ll finish his career with the Bucks or demand a trade at some point, and even then, he’s done little to fuel those rumors as he’s stayed steadfast in his commitment to the team and the city.

Now that Damian Lillard is no longer his teammate, Giannis will face increased pressure to carry the load in an Eastern Conference with few elite teams. His dominant performance in the EuroBasket tournament, in which he averaged the second-most points and rebounds while leading Greece to a bronze medal, indicates that he might be up for the challenge.