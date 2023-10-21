“Jrue Holiday Might be one of the Most Underrated”: Andre Iguodala Picks Celtics As the Favorites to Win the Eastern Conference Finals

Jrue Holiday has been one of the centers of attention during the entire Damian Lillard trade saga this NBA off-season. The former Bucks guard recently became part of the Boston Celtics’ roster after being involved in a trade deal between the Portland TrailBlazers and the Milwaukee Bucks previously.

Advertisement

Four-time NBA champion and Warriors superstar Andre Iguodala believes that Holiday has every chance to become one of the best point guards in the league, as he professed on First Take. However, given his potential, Iguodala believes that Jrue Holiday is extremely underrated as a player. Given the Celtics’ current roster, the 2015 Finals MVP unequivocally chose Boston as his favorite to win the Eastern Conference Finals this season.

Andre Iguodala chooses the Celtics as his favorites to win the East

Andre Iguodala just announced his retirement from basketball after an illustrious 20-season career. In his recent appearance on ESPN’s First Take, the 2015 Finals MVP shared his thoughts on the preview for the upcoming season. One of Iggy’s opinions was on Jrue Holiday being one of the most underrated players of the current generation.

Advertisement

During his time at the Philadelphia 76ers, Iguodala had personally witnessed Holiday grow into a star player of his potential. With Holiday now as a Celtic, Boston’s roster now finds the perfect balance that makes them tight contenders for at least the Conference Finals.

“Jrue Holiday might be one of the most underrated players. He is the most underrated player of this generation. You know, for him to not make all-defensive team every single year, every year he’s been, I’ve spent some time with him in Philly, I saw that at a young age that this guy’s different. He’s similar. Every team he’s been on maximized their potential regardless of making their run in the championship or you know, down in New Orleans, they always were competing and they can always upset. So, I’m a huge Jrue Holiday fan, I know what he brings to the table. He’s a great balance for them. I feel like Porzingis is in a really good situation for himself. So, I’m going with the Celtics [in the Eastern Conference Finals] until they prove me wrong.”

Jrue Holiday’s trade came in right at the time when he was determined to stay loyal to the Milwaukee Bucks for the rest of his career. Though the uncalled trade move was a shocker, the Celtics have landed the goose that could lay golden eggs of success for them in the upcoming season, in Damian Lillard.

Skip Bayless praised the Celtics for picking Jrue Holiday

Everyone in the NBA fraternity is lauding the Boston Celtics for picking Jrue Holiday this off-season. Quite unexpectedly, vocal NBA critic and analyst Skip Bayless also lauded the Celtics for this big move in this off-season. Praising the Celtics for landing Jrue Holiday, Bayless said:

Advertisement

“Jrue Holiday now makes the Celtics the favorites to win the East and the championship. He’s a more valuable player than Dame – defender, playmaker, baller, leader, blender, winner. Dame is just more fun to watch. Celts coach must stay out of the way but congrats to them: JRUE!”

Though Bayless never denies Damian Lillard’s offensive prowess, Holiday’s defensive and other skills bring value to the team. As much as Dame, Holiday is also capable of helping his team get buckets during crucial games. Hence, Skip Bayless might definitely not be wrong in his assessment of these star players for the upcoming season.