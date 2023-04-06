HomeSearch

Is Nikola Jokic Playing Tonight vs Suns? Nuggets Release Injury Report for 2x MVP

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Published 06/04/2023

Apr 4, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Nikola Jokic and his grip over the NBA MVP award might be loosening a little bit. The All-NBA Center hasn’t pushed his team or given standout performances that can put him above Embiid this season. There is also voter fatigue. So will he feature against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns and showcase his skill?

It could also be a preview of the Western Conference Finals matchup between the no.1 seed Denver Nuggets and the 4th seed Phoenix Suns.

The Suns have weapons in the form of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker in their arsenal. Nikola needs to be in prime form to have a chance against the two masters of scoring. But will he play the preview?

Is Nikola Jokic Playing Tonight vs the Phoenix Suns? Denver Nuggets release injury report ahead of the road game

As per the latest injury reports, Nikola Jokic is listed as Questionable. He is having issues with his right calf.

Aside from Jokic, Jamal Murray is also listed as Questionable. It looks like the Nuggets will have to rely on the services of Michael Porter Jr. Click here for real-time updates.

Chances are Jokic and Murray are both rested ahead of the playoffs. The Nuggets have a tough task ahead of them and the Suns do not have anyone injured.

The Suns are looking to work on new sets and test chemistry. Expect them to play with a full-strength line-up. Durant and Booker will be a force.

