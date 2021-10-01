“Being unvaccinated and leaving the team is no different from a maternity leave”: Draymond Green puts forth an unorthodox analogy while defending Warriors teammate, Andrew Wiggins

Draymond Green controversially compares taking a maternity leave to being away from the team because of being unvaccinated.

Instead of talk surrounding individual teams’ ability to capture a championship this upcoming 2021-22 NBA season, media day was flooded with conversations revolving around players being unvaccinated. Draymond Green has recently spoken out against the outrage unvaccinated players are being subjected to.

The Golden State Warriors are currently under the limelight as their star defensive wing, Andrew Wiggins, has come out as being against getting his COVID-19 shot. He has implied that his religious beliefs are at play when it comes to making this decision and players around the league are in full support.

Also read: “My father is 5’10 but the milkman is about 6’7”: When Michael Jordan joked about how he really got to be the tallest of the Jordan bunch with David Letterman

Draymond Green, Wiggins’ teammate on GSW, has put in his own two cents in this matter. It’s safe to say that his ‘rant’ on players choosing not get the vaccine has people split down the middle.

Draymond Green speaks out in support of Andrew Wiggins with a controversial statement.

During his media availability earlier today, Draymond Green was asked about how he felt about players who chose not to get vaccinated. Considering the fact that his teammate is at the forefront of athletes having the choice to not get vaccinated, Green chose to side with him.

During his 2 minute monologue concerning players and their unwillingness to get the vaccine, Draymond Green said that players leaving to attend to their wife who is in labor is equivalent to not being with the team during to not being vaccinated. He would also go on to say, “I wouldn’t ask if you got the polio vaccine.”

Draymond Green with the best covid statement I’ve seen since March 2020. Listen:

pic.twitter.com/zueGKNRhqR — Gary Sheffield Jr. (@GarysheffieldJr) October 1, 2021

Also read: “Shaquille O’Neal really put a knocked out Charles Barkley on his T-shirt”: Lakers legend emulates Muhammed Ali by poking fun at the NBAonTNT host

Looking at it with a ‘glass half full’ kind of an attitude would make you feel as though Green is being a good teammate for sticking up for Wiggins.

However, there needs to come a time when players like Draymond Green realize the science behind getting vaccinated is much more concrete than the other way around. His analogy relating a maternity leave to being unvaccinated and away from the team simply does not work in this scenario and it’s concerning that vaccinated players are taking such a harsh stance on something they believe in.